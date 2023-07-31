Yankees Pitcher Luis Severino: ‘I Feel Like the Worst Pitcher in the Game’ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Yankees Pitcher Luis Severino: ‘I Feel Like the Worst Pitcher in the Game’

Hitters are blasting the right-hander, who ranks among MLB’s bottom 5% in hard-hit balls allowed this season

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Yankees pitcher Luis Severino got rocked by the Baltimore Orioles in a nationally televised game on Sunday night, dropping his record to 2-5 with a career-worst 7.49 ERA. 

The right-hander lasted only 3⅓ innings, giving up all nine earned runs in a 9-3 loss at Camden Yards. The Orioles jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and tagged Severino for 10 hits — including a three-run homer — before chasing him from the game.

“Right now, I feel like the worst pitcher in the game," Severino said afterward. “Nothing that I do is working.”

Hitters are squaring up their sweet spots, barreling Severino’s offerings at a 10.9% rate (the worst of his career). Severino is also allowing hard-hit balls (meaning an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher) at a 46.8% clip, putting him in the bottom 5% of MLB pitchers this season.

Read More

With no outs in the first inning on Sunday night, Adam Frazier pulled Severino’s 95-mph first-pitch fastball over the heart of the plate and launched it 395 feet over the right-field wall for a three-run homer and 6-0 lead. Against Severino’s four-seam fastball this season, opponents are hitting .362 with 12 home runs.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 30: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 30, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Luis Severino allowed nine runs in the Yankees' 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Greg Fiume/Getty Images

“I was terrible,” said Severino, who sits in MLB’s 18th percentile of strikeouts, having dropped from 27.7% in 2022 and a career-best 36.4% in 2021. “Nothing was working today. My fastball command was leaking all over the place.”

Severino throws three other pitches (slider, cutter, change-up) but relies on his four-seam fastball 52.5% of the time. There has been recent speculation that the 29-year-old, who could be on the verge of losing his spot in the Yankees’ rotation, might be tipping his pitches. Turning things around could come down to better diversifying his offerings. 

He appeared to be tinkering with that approach in Sunday night’s loss—even if it was out of necessity. Of his 44 strikeouts before Sunday night, more than half (25) had come on four-seam fastballs. Of his five strikeouts against the Orioles on Sunday, two were sliders and two were change-ups.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.