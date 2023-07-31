Yankees Pitcher Luis Severino: ‘I Feel Like the Worst Pitcher in the Game’
Hitters are blasting the right-hander, who ranks among MLB’s bottom 5% in hard-hit balls allowed this season
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino got rocked by the Baltimore Orioles in a nationally televised game on Sunday night, dropping his record to 2-5 with a career-worst 7.49 ERA.
The right-hander lasted only 3⅓ innings, giving up all nine earned runs in a 9-3 loss at Camden Yards. The Orioles jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and tagged Severino for 10 hits — including a three-run homer — before chasing him from the game.
“Right now, I feel like the worst pitcher in the game," Severino said afterward. “Nothing that I do is working.”
Hitters are squaring up their sweet spots, barreling Severino’s offerings at a 10.9% rate (the worst of his career). Severino is also allowing hard-hit balls (meaning an exit velocity of 95 mph or higher) at a 46.8% clip, putting him in the bottom 5% of MLB pitchers this season.
- MLB Announces All-Star Pitchers and Reserves
- Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Enters Treatment Program for Alcohol Abuse
- Yankees Pitcher Jimmy Cordero Suspended for Remainder of Season for Violating MLB‘s Domestic Violence Policy
- MLB Pitcher Strikes, Kills Bird In Warmup Throw
- Ex-MLB Pitcher Trevor Bauer Accused of Sexual Assault by Fourth Woman
With no outs in the first inning on Sunday night, Adam Frazier pulled Severino’s 95-mph first-pitch fastball over the heart of the plate and launched it 395 feet over the right-field wall for a three-run homer and 6-0 lead. Against Severino’s four-seam fastball this season, opponents are hitting .362 with 12 home runs.
“I was terrible,” said Severino, who sits in MLB’s 18th percentile of strikeouts, having dropped from 27.7% in 2022 and a career-best 36.4% in 2021. “Nothing was working today. My fastball command was leaking all over the place.”
Severino throws three other pitches (slider, cutter, change-up) but relies on his four-seam fastball 52.5% of the time. There has been recent speculation that the 29-year-old, who could be on the verge of losing his spot in the Yankees’ rotation, might be tipping his pitches. Turning things around could come down to better diversifying his offerings.
He appeared to be tinkering with that approach in Sunday night’s loss—even if it was out of necessity. Of his 44 strikeouts before Sunday night, more than half (25) had come on four-seam fastballs. Of his five strikeouts against the Orioles on Sunday, two were sliders and two were change-ups.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports