Yankees Pitcher Domingo Germán Enters Treatment Program for Alcohol Abuse

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has checked himself into rehab for alcohol abuse, bringing an end to an up-and-down season for the 30-year-old right-hander.

In May, Germán was suspended 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to get a better grip on the baseball. In June, he gave up a career-high 10 runs, then followed up that start by throwing MLB’s first perfect game in nearly 11 years.

This is not the first time Germán has missed time due to off-field issues. For part of the 2019 season and the entirety of 2020, he served an 81-game suspension for domestic violence infractions.

Germán, who has dealt with alcoholism in the past, reportedly flipped over a couch and smashed a TV in New York’s clubhouse during a drunken confrontation with his teammates and Yankees manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The following day, Germán voluntarily submitted to inpatient treatment and was placed on the team’s restricted list.

“Hopefully the steps that are being taken today will benefit him for the remaining part of his life,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters before the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. “I’m just worried right now for the person and for the immediate family.”

Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts this season. The Yankees, who did little to improve their roster at the trade deadline, sit in dead last in the AL East and are 3.5 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Germán’s last appearance came in relief against the Rays, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a 5-1 loss on July 31.

Meanwhile, starter Nestor Cortes is returning from the injured list after a rotator cuff strain kept him off the field for two months. Cortes was expected to make a third rehab start on Wednesday, but was told he’d be rejoining the Yankees after the Germán news broke.

An All-Star in 2022, Cortes has struggled in 11 starts this season, posting a 5.16 ERA. He will join a five-man rotation that includes Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Clarke Schmidt.