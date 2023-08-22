Yankees Elevate Top Prospects Amid Historic Losing Streak

The New York Yankees are in the midst of their worst losing streak since 1992, but their top young prospects are now getting the chance to shake things up.

The rival Boston Red Sox came into the Bronx last weekend and handed the Yankees a three-game sweep, officially extending New York's losing streak to eight games. The team is 60-64 — its worst record at this point in a season since 1992 — and nine games out of the last playoff spot in the American League.

So now, team management turns to its farm system to shuffle the underperforming roster. Outfielder Everson Pereira, 22, will make his MLB debut and infielder Oswald Peraza, 23, will return to the majors after being sent down on July 28.

The Yankees currently have a 0.5% chance to make the playoffs according to FanGraphs, with 38 games left. But if nothing else, calling up the prospects at least introduces a new narrative into the Yankees' failing season.

Pereira was hitting .300 with 18 home runs with 64 RBI and 11 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A this year. Peraza, who first came up to join the Yankees at the end of last season and even started multiples games in the ALCS, struggled at the big-league level in 2023 but has hit .268 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in the minors this season.

The Yankees have been among the worst hitting teams in baseball this year. They currently have the second-worst team batting average in MLB at .230, and are ranked 23rd in total runs scored. The team currently has the highest payroll in baseball, yet 79% of their salaries are going toward players that have failed to meet their previously established level of WAR.

The Yankees could be looking to fast-track another young prospect after promoting outfield Jasson Dominguez — the team's second-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline — to Triple-A on Monday as well. Dominguez, 20, has hit .254 with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs in double-A this year.