Yankees’ Aaron Judge Signs with Jordan Brand

New York Yankees outfielder and 2022 American League MVP has signed an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, the company announced Friday.
The Yankees' captain is following the footsteps of New York's previous captain, Derek Jeter, signing with the iconic apparel brand just as his Major League Baseball success reaches its peak.
The 31-year-old reigning American League MVP joins San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado, Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Miami Marlins centerfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. as MLB players with Jordan sponsorship as the company broadens its reach in baseball, Michael Jordan's first love.
Judge signed a nine-year $360 million contract with the Yankees in December, and was appointed the 16th captain in team history in January.
