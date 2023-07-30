World Cup Day 11: Big Blowouts and Big Upsets

The Women’s World Cup is a balance of opposites: For every huge blowout, there’s a huge upset to go with it. As we approach the end of the group stage, the wins become more important, and everything gets a little bit more dramatic.

On Sunday, there was a little bit of everything from Groups A and H: A 6-0 blowout from Norway to advance to the knockout round, a slightly boring 0-0 draw to advance Switzerland and eliminate New Zealand, and two major upsets from Morocco and Colombia over South Korea and Germany, respectively.

Morocco 1, South Korea 0

The first major play of this match was also the first and only goal. Morocco’s Salma Amani set up a pass to defender Hanane Aït El Haj, who crossed it in for striker Ibtissam Jraïdi to score with her head in the sixth minute.

Truthfully, there wasn’t much of note for the rest of the game. South Korea, usually solid, looked disorganized; their offensive chances went wide and their defensive clearances were often sloppy. Morocco took advantage and came out with the 1-0 win.

The game was historic on many counts: It was Morocco’s first World Cup goal and their first World Cup win. Nouhaila Benzina (who did not play in Morocco’s match against Germany) started as a center defender and became the first hijabi player to appear in the World Cup. It was also one of the bigger upsets of the tournament so far: South Korea is ranked 17th, while Morocco, the first North African nation to qualify for the World Cup, has the second-lowest ranking of the tournament at 72nd.

With the win, Morocco goes from a 6-0 loss to Germany to the chance to move on into the knockout stage if they beat Colombia on Thursday.

Norway 6, Philippines 0

The Philippines have had a pretty good World Cup so far, winning their first game against New Zealand 1-0 behind the team’s first goal in World Cup history. Norway, meanwhile, have had a pretty disappointing tournament, with a 1-0 loss to New Zealand and a 0-0 draw with Switzerland.

But things seemed to realign with this match. The Philippines looked completely dismantled by Norway, who showed some dominance that had been missing in previous group stage matches.

Norway opened scoring early in the sixth minute with a brilliant angled shot by striker Sophie Román Haug. Haug sent in another goal in the 17th minute with a well-placed header, and, in the 31st minute, Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen sent in a strike from outside the box.

The second half started with a Philippines own goal in the 48th minute. Then in the 50th minute, forward Guro Reiten was fouled from behind in the box. After VAR review, the referee awarded Norway a penalty kick, which Reiten took, sliding the ball into the left side.

Filipina defender Sofia Nicole Dador Harrison was booked for a red card in the 67th minute for an aggressive tackle, but it didn’t make much difference either way. Norway continued to dominate, with 72% of the possession and 31 shots (13 on goal). The Philippines’ keeper Olivia McDaniel, a bright spot for the Philippines all tournament, made some good saves but couldn’t stop Norway’s offensive flow.

Finally, in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time, Haug scored again, giving the 24-year-old striker a hat trick. With the 6-0 win, Norway advances to the knockout stage, edging out New Zealand based on goal differential, while the Philippines’ inspiring debut run has come to a close.

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Compared to the exciting matches of the day, this one was a bit boring.

Both teams had some great opportunities. New Zealand’s closest chance came in the 23rd minute, when a shot by forward Jacqui Hand hit the right post. Switzerland’s Seraina Piubel had a breakaway in the 54th minute, but stalled as she got close to the goal.

New Zealand looked like they had greater control and advantage over Switzerland, racking up 12 shots to Switzerland’s three. However, possession was evenly split, and nothing broke through for either team.

With the draw, Switzerland advanced to the knockout round, while New Zealand barely missed out to Norway. It’s unfortunate for the co-host, who had finally gotten their first World Cup win against Norway to open the tournament and were hoping to advance to their fist knockout stage.

Colombia 2, Germany 1

Manuela Vanegas (2) scored the game-winning goal in Colombia's 2-1 upset over Germany. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Germany has long been a consistently dominant force in women’s soccer. It came into the tournament ranked second in the world, with the fourth-best Vegas odds to win it all; the team met with Colombia coming off a 6-0 rout over Morocco.

And yet, in front of 40,499 fans in Sydney, 25th-ranked Colombia stopped Germany in its tracks.

The two teams exchanged opportunities during the first half, but remained scoreless going into halftime.

But in the 52nd minute, Linda Caicedo scored a stunning goal, gaining control of the ball and weaving it back and forth between German defenders before taking a shot. The goal, her second of the tournament, came one day after she collapsed at training, and is a screaming indicator of the 18-year-old’s resilience and talent.

Germany equalized in the 89th minute after Colombian keeper Catalina Pérez tripped German midfielder Lena Oberdorf in the box. German captain Alexandra Popp stepped up to take the penalty, sending it just past Pérez to bring the score to 1-1.

However, it wouldn’t end there. In the 97th minute, deep in stoppage time, Colombian defender Manuela Vanegas headed the ball off a corner kick to score and give Colombia a stunning victory.

It’s one of the biggest upsets of this World Cup so far, and is the first time Germany has lost a group stage game since 1995. Colombia now sits at the top of Group H’s standings, but both Germany and Morocco have a chance to move on with the right combination of wins.

Next on the slate:

Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. ET

Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. ET

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m. ET