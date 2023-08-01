The USWNT Is Still Alive But Searching for Life After a Scoreless Draw Against Portugal

The United States Women’s National Team, once an indomitable force in women’s soccer, just barely squeaked through to the knockout stage of the World Cup in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, the USWNT played to a scoreless draw against Portugal. Although the result was good enough to advance to the next stage, the discouraging performance ultimately raises more questions about a U.S. team that has failed to meet expectations so far in the tournament.

The U.S. made two changes to its typical lineup, with Rose Lavelle stepping in at midfield for Savannah DeMelo and Lynn Williams taking over for forward Trinity Rodman. But the fresher legs didn’t do much to spark a team that has lacked the cohesion and dominance of years past.

Both sides had sloppy fouls, leading to three yellow cards each, including a yellow for Lavelle in the 39th minute that will keep her out of the next game for yellow card accumulation.

The U.S. looked listless throughout the match, struggling to gain control of the ball and create meaningful scoring opportunities. The USWNT took 17 shots, with only six on target — many of them straight into the hands of Portuguese keeper Inês Pereira.

Megan Rapinoe subbed in for Sophia Smith in the 61st minute, but her best chance to impact the game — a well-timed pass as forward Alex Morgan attempted to make a run — was sent out by Morgan.

Portugal’s best opportunity came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, but striker Ana Capeta's shot hit the post — an almost-goal that could have sent the back-to-back defending World Cup champions home. Otherwise, Portugal didn’t pose much of an offensive threat, taking only six shots and none on target.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski sent in late substitutions in the hopes of creating a spark, with Rodman and Emily Sonnett appearing in the 84th minute and Alyssa Thompson and Kelley O’Hara taking the pitch in stoppage time. None were able to change the tenor of the match.

The USWNT advances to the knockout stage with an uninspiring 0-0 draw. Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. looked out of sync, struggling to connect on passes and crosses. But this isn’t a new problem; the issues were previously apparent in the team’s 3-0 win over Vietnam and a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. In the second half against the Netherlands, the U.S. started to show some energy, but it didn't carry over to Tuesday’s game against Portugal, which made its World Cup debut with a No. 21 ranking and fell just short of the knockout stage.

With the draw against Portugal — and with the Netherlands’ 7-0 victory over Vietnam — the USWNT finished as the runner-up in Group E with five points, the team’s lowest group stage point total in World Cup history.

The U.S. will begin play in the Round of 16 on Aug. 6 (5 a.m. ET) in Australia against the winner of Group G.

Despite recent struggles, expectations have never been higher for a team that won the past two World Cups was expected to breeze through group play. After the Portugal game, O’Hara — who is playing in her fourth World Cup — gave a pep talk in the post-game huddle. When asked what she talked about, O’Hara said she told teammates to focus on what’s ahead. O’Hara said: “I told the team, ‘Listen, we did what we had to do. We’re moving on. The group stage is done, this is over, it’s in the rear view. We have our next game in front of us, and that’s the only one that matters.’“