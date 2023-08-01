The USWNT Is Still Alive But Searching for Life After a Scoreless Draw Against Portugal - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

The USWNT Is Still Alive But Searching for Life After a Scoreless Draw Against Portugal

The two-time defending World Cup champs advanced to the knockout stage but hardly look like the same dominant team of years past

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The United States Women’s National Team, once an indomitable force in women’s soccer, just barely squeaked through to the knockout stage of the World Cup in New Zealand.

On Tuesday, the USWNT played to a scoreless draw against Portugal. Although the result was good enough to advance to the next stage, the discouraging performance ultimately raises more questions about a U.S. team that has failed to meet expectations so far in the tournament.

The U.S. made two changes to its typical lineup, with Rose Lavelle stepping in at midfield for Savannah DeMelo and Lynn Williams taking over for forward Trinity Rodman. But the fresher legs didn’t do much to spark a team that has lacked the cohesion and dominance of years past.

Both sides had sloppy fouls, leading to three yellow cards each, including a yellow for Lavelle in the 39th minute that will keep her out of the next game for yellow card accumulation.

Read More

The U.S. looked listless throughout the match, struggling to gain control of the ball and create meaningful scoring opportunities. The USWNT took 17 shots, with only six on target — many of them straight into the hands of Portuguese keeper Inês Pereira.

Megan Rapinoe subbed in for Sophia Smith in the 61st minute, but her best chance to impact the game — a well-timed pass as forward Alex Morgan attempted to make a run — was sent out by Morgan.

Portugal’s best opportunity came in the second minute of second-half stoppage time, but striker Ana Capeta's shot hit the post — an almost-goal that could have sent the back-to-back defending World Cup champions home. Otherwise, Portugal didn’t pose much of an offensive threat, taking only six shots and none on target.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski sent in late substitutions in the hopes of creating a spark, with Rodman and Emily Sonnett appearing in the 84th minute and Alyssa Thompson and Kelley O’Hara taking the pitch in stoppage time. None were able to change the tenor of the match.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 01: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States reacts during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on August 01, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images)
The USWNT advances to the knockout stage with an uninspiring 0-0 draw.Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

The U.S. looked out of sync, struggling to connect on passes and crosses. But this isn’t a new problem; the issues were previously apparent in the team’s 3-0 win over Vietnam and a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands. In the second half against the Netherlands, the U.S. started to show some energy, but it didn't carry over to Tuesday’s game against Portugal, which made its World Cup debut with a No. 21 ranking and fell just short of the knockout stage.

With the draw against Portugal — and with the Netherlands’ 7-0 victory over Vietnam — the USWNT finished as the runner-up in Group E with five points, the team’s lowest group stage point total in World Cup history.

The U.S. will begin play in the Round of 16 on Aug. 6 (5 a.m. ET) in Australia against the winner of Group G.

Despite recent struggles, expectations have never been higher for a team that won the past two World Cups was expected to breeze through group play. After the Portugal game, O’Hara — who is playing in her fourth World Cup — gave a pep talk in the post-game huddle. When asked what she talked about, O’Hara said she told teammates to focus on what’s ahead. O’Hara said: “I told the team, ‘Listen, we did what we had to do. We’re moving on. The group stage is done, this is over, it’s in the rear view. We have our next game in front of us, and that’s the only one that matters.’“

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.