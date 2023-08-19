Women’s World Cup: Sweden Salvage Third Place, Beating Australia 2-0

After weeks of absolute soccer mania in Australia, the Australian women’s national team has ended its World Cup run, finishing in fourth place. Sweden, meanwhile, which stumbled uncharacteristically against Spain to lose the semifinal, emerged victorious with a third-place finish and some bronze hardware.
The game, at Lang Park in Brisbane, started surprisingly fast: Sweden got the first scoring opportunity in the first minute, but the shot was saved by Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold. Both teams moved with a somewhat frantic pace, although Sweden held more control of the ball in the first half.
Australia was still playing without center back Alanna Kennedy, who missed Wednesday's match with what was reported as an illness but has now been diagnosed as delayed concussion symptoms. Similar to the semifinal against England, Australia played well and put in offensive chances, but was never quite in control of the game.
After trading a few close chances, Sweden was awarded a penalty kick after Australian defender Clare Hunt’s foot caught the back of Swedish forward Stina Blackstenius for a foul in the box. Fridolina Rolfö took the kick, sending into the back right corner; Arnold, who dove the right way, still could not stop it.
The last minutes of the first half ended dramatically: a couple of great saves from both Arnold and Swedish keeper Zećira Mušović, a near fight after a chippy foul from Swedish captain Kosovare Asllani on Katrina Gorry, a shot from Australian captain Sam Kerr (saved by Mušović), and a full-on collision with Asllani and Caitlin Foord that left Foord with a massive goose egg on her eyebrow. But the two teams headed into the locker room with the score 1-0.
Sweden got another goal in the 62nd minute, after Blackstenius, shut down by defenders, passed the ball to Asllani, who sent a stunning shot into the right side of the goal.
And that was it, besides a worrying moment when Kerr went down after a collision with her calf — the same calf, it seems, that kept her out of Australia’s group stage matches. Sweden got a few late yellow cards, but it didn’t matter much: the Swedes won, 2-0.
A fourth-place finish is a significant success for Australia, which previously had never advanced past the World Cup quarterfinals. Although the Matildas and their fans may feel disappointed that the team did not make it further, they can take comfort in knowing that Australia has already grown so much.
For Sweden, it will be sweet to walk away from the tournament with something to show for it; the team received its bronze medals after the match.
But some Swedish fans will be disappointed: This is Sweden’s fourth bronze at the World Cup, and it was runner-up once in 2003, but the team has never won a championship.
Either way, the journey is over for these two teams. All eyes turn to tomorrow’s final between England and Spain.
Next on the slate:
Spain vs. England (Final), Sunday August 20 at 6 a.m. ET
