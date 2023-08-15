Women’s World Cup: Spain Tops Sweden With Late 2-1 Win to Advance to Final

The first of two Women’s World Cup semifinals may have started a bit dull but ended as anything but after a close match and late push. With all three goals coming in the final 10 minutes, Spain topped Sweden 2-1 to advance to Sunday's World Cup Final.

Spain started the game with a good sign: the return of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who had her first World Cup start after playing limited minutes following an ACL tear last summer.

Spain and Sweden traded a few opportunities in the first half, including a shot from Swedish forward Fridolina Rolfö in the 42nd minute that was saved by Spanish keeper Cata Coll.

The second half started slowly as well, with a few lukewarm chances from both teams, but nothing had any particular steam. In the 71st minute, Spain’s Alba Redondo nearly scored from a position on the ground, but the ball went into the side netting.

Finally, in the 81st minute, Spain broke through, as 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo (who scored the game-winning goal in Spain’s quarterfinal win over the Netherlands) threaded the ball through four Swedish defenders and keeper Zećira Mušović, burying it into the right side of the goal.

It didn’t take long for Sweden to respond. In the 88th minute, forward Lina Hurtig headed a cross towards Rebecka Blomqvist, who sent a shot into the far corner to tie the game, 1-1.

But Spain wasn’t finished. Just a minute later, 23-year-old defender Olga Carmona scored off a corner kick to give Spain the last-minute lead. The shot went just out of Mušović’s reach, and sealed Spain’s victory.

The loss continues a brutal stretch for Sweden, who have made it to the Women's World Cup semifinals five times but have only advanced to the final once. Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt was seen arguing with the referees on multiple occasions, and the entire team seemed to have some frustration over the officiating.

This year's World Cup was already guaranteed to produce a first-time winner after Japan was eliminated in the quarterfinal round. Spain will now look to clinch its first star in just its third World Cup appearance. While Spain's men's national team has competed in every World Cup since 1978, the country's women's program qualified for its first World Cup in 2015 (finishing in the group stage) and then was was eliminated in the round of 16 in 2019.

It’s worth noting that Spain’s journey to the World Cup has come with significant friction. Last fall, amid a larger reckoning on player safety and treatment, 15 Spanish players sent an email to the Spanish football federation (Real Federación Española de Fútbol, or RFEF) saying that playing for head coach Jorge Vilda affected their mental and emotional health. Although they did not specifically call for Vilda to be fired, all of these players were later left off the national team roster in an apparent act of retaliation. The federation sided with the coach and refused to oust Vilda.

While three of the 15 players were called up for the World Cup roster, questions remain about how the federation handled the situation.

In the lead-up to the World Cup tournament, U.S. star Alex Morgan noted that — while the USWNT's fight for equitable pay and treatment is now resolved — teams like Spain are still waging their own battles.

"You look at Spain and there are some players who should absolutely be at this World Cup that are not going to the World Cup due to the inequalities of their team and standing up for themselves and the future generations of their sport," Morgan said in June.

After Spain's quarterfinal win against the Netherlands, a video clip of Vilda celebrating on his own — while players appeared to ignore him — went viral.

Spain will play the winner of Australia-England in the World Cup Final on Sunday, aiming not only for its first World Cup championship but also its first major senior-level title.

Upcoming Games at the 2023 Women's World Cup