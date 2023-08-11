Women’s World Cup: Spain, Sweden Advance to Semifinals

With the first half of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinals complete, one thing is for certain: Japan’s early exit guarantees that the 2023 World Cup champion will be a first-time winner. Spain and Sweden’s respective 2-1 wins over the Netherlands and Japan mark the end of the road for two top contenders, and leaves the remaining field wide open.

Spain 2, Netherlands 1

The Netherlands went into this game high off a 2-0 win over South Africa and having witnessed the fall of its inter-group rival, the United States. Even though the team was playing without crucial midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk, who was out because of yellow card accumulation, the Dutch had reason to believe they might advance.

But Spain, despite having some ups and downs in the tournament so far, had easily defeated Switzerland 5-1 in the Round of 16, and came onto the field with confidence and control.

Spain had some great early chances, though they were unable to get anything past Dutch keeper Daphne van Domselaar (and the post). Other than an overturned Spanish goal in the 37th minute (called back because of offsides), the first 75 or so minutes of the game passed relatively quietly.

Then, in the 79th minute, Spain was awarded a penalty after the ball hit the outstretched arm of defender Stefanie van der Gragt just inside the box. Forward Mariona Caldentey’s strike to the lower left corner hit the post and bounced in to give Spain the 1-0 lead.

But it wasn’t over yet. In the first minute of second-half stoppage time, van der Gragt broke away with a through-ball from Victoria Pelova and scored, burying the ball into the left netting, and definitively making up for her handball.

After some lengthy stoppage time, the 1-1 result sent the match to extra time. Spain and the Netherlands had several opportunities each, including a few golden chances from Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn. The match seemed to be creeping towards a penalty shootout.

But in the 111th minute, Spain brought it back under their command. 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo controlled the ball around the Netherlands defenders before sending in a strike to the right side, which hit the post and bounced in for the game-winning goal.

Spain dominated this game from start to finish, ending with 28 shots (eight on target) to the Netherlands’ 10 (with four on target). The Spanish maintained 62% of the possession, passing around the Dutch with ease.

Spain advances to the semifinals, and will play Sweden on Tuesday.

Sweden 2, Japan 1

With Sweden having eliminated the U.S. in a penalty shootout win and Japan coming off a strong 3-1 showing over Norway, this match was expected to be close. But in the first half, Sweden’s offensive pressure overpowered Japan, who had looked so commanding just last week.

Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt scored first, chipping the ball into goal in the 32nd minute after Japan struggled to clear a free kick.

Sweden almost made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute with a shot from Kosovare Asllani, but Ayaka Yamashita made an incredible save to deflect Allsani’s shot off the post. Yamashita kept Japan alive throughout, but made some particularly crucial saves in the middle section of the match.

In the 50th minute, Sweden was awarded a penalty after a Japan handball; Filippa Angeldal took the PK and sent it in easily, putting Sweden up 2-0.

As the second half continued, Japan finally started to get some looks on offense. Then, after a Sweden foul in the box, Japan was awarded a penalty of its own in the 76th minute. However, Riko Ueki missed; the ball hit the crossbar and bounced down at just the wrong angle, failing to cross the line.

In the 87th minute, however, Japan got one back as part of a wild sequence. It started with a free kick from Aoba Fujino, which hit the crossbar, bounced off the left post, and somehow did not go in. Play continued, and Sweden cleared the ball, sending it out for a Japan throw-in.

Japan pushed play forward quickly, and an impressive series of passing through the box ended with Honoka Hayashi following up on a failed Sweden clearance to pull within a goal.

Early in second-half stoppage time, Japan had one more significant chance off of a corner kick, but the would’ve-been game-tying ball was saved by Swedish keeper Zećira Mušović.

Japan’s late push was unsuccessful, and the only former World Cup champion remaining in the tournament fell, 2-1.

Sweden, meanwhile, advances to the semifinal to play Spain on Tuesday.

Next on the slate:

Australia vs. France (quarterfinal), 3 a.m. ET

England vs. Colombia (quarterfinal), 6:30 a.m. ET