Spain’s Soccer President Pleaded With Jenni Hermoso to Appear in Kiss Apology Video: Report

As the fallout from a forced kiss during the Women's World Cup trophy presentation continues, the dysfunction of the Spanish soccer federation is on full display.

Luis Rubiales, Spanish soccer federation president, reportedly pleaded with star player Jenni Hermoso to appear in his apology video but she declined, according to Relevo, a Madrid-based sports outlet.

A statement attributed to Hermoso calling the kiss "no big deal" was also reportedly written by the federation (the Real Federación Española de Fútbol, or RFEF), not Hermoso.

Additionally, Relevo reported that controversial Spanish coach Jorge Vilda pleaded with Hermoso's family — who was also on the trip from Australia to Spain — three times for her assistance in Rubiales' apology video.

During the trophy presentation, Rubiales grabbed the head of Hermoso as she crossed the stage and kissed her on the lips. The forced kiss sparked outrage and calls that the embattled Rubiales should resign. The moment also served as a powerful example – in clear view, on the world’s biggest stage – of the types of issues Spanish players have previously raised about their federation.

Rubiales initially said people who condemned the kiss are “idiots,” but then posted a video statement on Monday, acknowledging that “people have felt hurt by it.” That video — filmed during a stopover in Doha, Qatar — is the one Rubiales reportedly pleaded Hermoso to join him in. Rubiales' video did not address his crotch grab or a post-game speech to the team in which he said he would marry Hermoso in a ceremony in Ibiza.

Relevo also reported Tuesday that a statement issued by RFEF, and attributed to Hermoso, was actually written by the federation's communications department. The statement was issued hours after the trophy presentation as controversy over the kiss gained traction on social media.

“It was a mutual, totally spontaneous gesture because of the huge joy of winning a World Cup,” the statement read. “The ‘presi’ and I have a great relationship…It was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude.”

Also on Tuesday, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez weighed in on the situation.

“But it is true that there has been some behavior, in this case of Mr. Rubiales, which shows that in our country there is still a long way to go in terms of equality and respect and in this equalization of rights between women and men," Sánchez said.

“The apologies made by Mr. Rubiales are not enough. I even think that it was not adequate and that, therefore, Mr. Rubiales needs to continue to take steps to clarify what we all saw."

Liga F, Spain’s women’s pro league, issued a statement Wednesday calling for Rubiales’ ouster.

“That a boss grabs his worker’s head and kisses her on the mouth, simply, cannot be tolerated,” the league said. “It’s not just about the kiss. It is an attitude that is very far from the values of our society. An attitude that has passed into the history of world sport and, most seriously, that will be forever linked to our Women’s National Team.

“This behavior has generated a historic social alarm worldwide and has deserved the rejection and contempt of the political class, the media and prominent representatives of culture, art or sport.

In a statement issued by Spanish players union FUTPROWednesday, Hermoso asked the union to defend her interests regarding Rubiales. The union’s said statement added: “We are working so that the acts like the ones we witnessed don’t go unpunished, are sanctioned, and that pertinent measures are adopted to protect the soccer players against actions that are unacceptable.”

International players union FIFPRO also issued a statement, calling for “immediate action” to address Rubiales’ behavior.

“Uninitiated and uninvited physical approaches towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context, and especially not when they are put in a position of vulnerability by a person who holds a position of power over them in their workplace,” the FIFPRO statement read.

Daniela Perez contributed translation assistance.