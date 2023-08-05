Women’s World Cup: Spain and Japan Win Easily, Advance to Quarterfinals

After two weeks of the Women's World Cup group stage, featuring some highly competitive but also some not-so-competitive games, the knockout stage has now begun.

Japan, the winner of Group C, took on Norway, who made its way to second place in Group A after an initially disappointing group stage start. Switzerland, who won Group A with two draws and a win, took on Spain, a team that had strong wins in Group C before losing to dominant Japan and ending as runner-up.

Japan and Spain dominated these games. Both matches were not particularly close — but they still mark the beginning of what will be an exciting round of playoff games leading up to the championship on August 20.

Spain 5, Switzerland 1

In Auckland on Saturday, Spain took on Switzerland in a match that was lopsided from the start.

In the fifth minute, a goal initially saved by Swiss keeper Gaëlle Thalmann was sent in by Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí after Spain regained control.

The next Spanish goal went into the wrong net — an own goal from defender Laia Codina, due to a miscommunication with Spanish keeper Cata Coll. But Spain quickly bounced back, scoring three more times during the first half: In the 17th minute off a header from Alba Redondo, another from Bonmatí in the 36th minute to give her an early brace, and a shot from Codina in the midst of a scramble off a corner kick to redeem her for the own goal.

Switzerland had a major chance, its only of the night, in the 56th minute, but the shot went straight to Coll. Finally, Spain’s all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso scored in the 70th minute to bring the score to 5-1.

This was a very imbalanced game. Spain ended with 70% of the possession and 26 shots; Switzerland ended with two. Spain was also, technically speaking, the only team that scored.

With the well-deserved victory, Spain moves on to the quarter-finals for the first time in the team’s history, and will play the winner of the Netherlands-South Africa Friday in Wellington.

Japan, who dominated the group stage, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway. Lars Baron/Getty Images

Japan 3, Norway 1

The opening minutes of this game featured multiple chances for Japan, who showed early offensive control. Then, in the 16th minute, Hinata Miyazawa sent into a long ball, which was deflected by Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen and accidentally sent into the net for an own goal.

Norway quickly came back in the 20th minute with a perfectly placed header from Guro Reiten to even the score, 1-1.

In the 50th minute, though, Japan’s Risa Shimizu stole the ball from a Norwegian defense that was resetting to send it into goal for a Japan lead. Then, in the 81st minute, Aoba Fujino sent a beautiful through-ball to Miyazawa, who broke away from defenders and scored, giving Japan a definitive 3-1 lead. With the goal, Miyazawa moves into first in the Golden Boot race, and Japan wins to move on to the quarterfinals.

Although this game was more even than Spain-Switzerland, it was a great showing for Japan, which was underestimated going into the tournament but now looks like it could go far. Japan will play the winner of Sweden-United States on Friday.

Next on the slate:

The Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ET

Sweden vs. the United States, 5 a.m. ET