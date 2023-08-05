Women’s World Cup: Spain and Japan Win Easily, Advance to Quarterfinals
The teams opened the knockout round with big wins over Switzerland and Norway, respectively
After two weeks of the Women's World Cup group stage, featuring some highly competitive but also some not-so-competitive games, the knockout stage has now begun.
Japan, the winner of Group C, took on Norway, who made its way to second place in Group A after an initially disappointing group stage start. Switzerland, who won Group A with two draws and a win, took on Spain, a team that had strong wins in Group C before losing to dominant Japan and ending as runner-up.
Japan and Spain dominated these games. Both matches were not particularly close — but they still mark the beginning of what will be an exciting round of playoff games leading up to the championship on August 20.
Spain 5, Switzerland 1
In Auckland on Saturday, Spain took on Switzerland in a match that was lopsided from the start.
In the fifth minute, a goal initially saved by Swiss keeper Gaëlle Thalmann was sent in by Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí after Spain regained control.
The next Spanish goal went into the wrong net — an own goal from defender Laia Codina, due to a miscommunication with Spanish keeper Cata Coll. But Spain quickly bounced back, scoring three more times during the first half: In the 17th minute off a header from Alba Redondo, another from Bonmatí in the 36th minute to give her an early brace, and a shot from Codina in the midst of a scramble off a corner kick to redeem her for the own goal.
Switzerland had a major chance, its only of the night, in the 56th minute, but the shot went straight to Coll. Finally, Spain’s all-time top scorer Jennifer Hermoso scored in the 70th minute to bring the score to 5-1.
This was a very imbalanced game. Spain ended with 70% of the possession and 26 shots; Switzerland ended with two. Spain was also, technically speaking, the only team that scored.
With the well-deserved victory, Spain moves on to the quarter-finals for the first time in the team’s history, and will play the winner of the Netherlands-South Africa Friday in Wellington.
Japan 3, Norway 1
The opening minutes of this game featured multiple chances for Japan, who showed early offensive control. Then, in the 16th minute, Hinata Miyazawa sent into a long ball, which was deflected by Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen and accidentally sent into the net for an own goal.
Norway quickly came back in the 20th minute with a perfectly placed header from Guro Reiten to even the score, 1-1.
In the 50th minute, though, Japan’s Risa Shimizu stole the ball from a Norwegian defense that was resetting to send it into goal for a Japan lead. Then, in the 81st minute, Aoba Fujino sent a beautiful through-ball to Miyazawa, who broke away from defenders and scored, giving Japan a definitive 3-1 lead. With the goal, Miyazawa moves into first in the Golden Boot race, and Japan wins to move on to the quarterfinals.
Although this game was more even than Spain-Switzerland, it was a great showing for Japan, which was underestimated going into the tournament but now looks like it could go far. Japan will play the winner of Sweden-United States on Friday.
Next on the slate:
The Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ET
Sweden vs. the United States, 5 a.m. ET
