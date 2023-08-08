Women’s World Cup: Quarterfinals Are Set as Colombia and France Advance

The Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals are set, and after a series of surprising Cinderella runs in the group stage, things turned out roughly as expected. The top team in each group won their Round of 16 games (except for Switzerland in Group A, who lost 5-1 to Spain). Many of the teams have been in the knockout stage before, but only one, Japan, has won the World Cup in the past, leaving room for plenty of history.

Colombia 1, Jamaica 0

The presence of both these teams in the knockout stage was surprising: Colombia swept through to win Group H, while Jamaica kept France and Brazil to scoreless draws to end as runner-up of Group F.

As a result, this game was close, with both teams maintaining even possession and taking a similar number of shots.

As has been the case all tournament, keeper Rebecca Spencer was key for Jamaica, putting up great saves in the 27th and 30th minute to keep things scoreless in the first half.

But in the 51st minute, Colombian captain and all-time leading scorer Catalina Usme sent a beautiful shot to the far left corner off an assist from defender Ana María Guzmán Zapata. It was the first (and only) goal that Jamaica, and Spencer, conceded in the World Cup.

In the 54th minute, Jamaica had a great chance off a corner kick, but Colombia was able to get the ball out of the box; the Colombian counterattack ended with 18-year-old Colombian phenom Linda Caicedo on a breakaway down the field, but her shot was saved with a full-body block by Spencer. Mayra Ramírez attempted to follow up, but the ball went out of bounds.

There were two more close calls in the final minutes, one for each team. In the 82nd minute, a header by Jamaica’s Drew Spence went just out; in the 86th minute, Usme regained control off a corner kick clearance to send a long ball into the box, but Jorelyn Carabalí’s header hit the post.

Despite both teams fighting for a goal, the game ended 1-0. Colombia becomes the first South American team other than Brazil to advance to the World Cup Quarterfinals, and will play England on Saturday.

France 4, Morocco 0

In a tournament of Cinderella runs, Morocco was the most Cinderella of all: the second lowest ranked team going into the tournament (72), the first Arab nation to make the World Cup, the only World Cup debutante to advance to the knockout stage. The team began its World Cup run with a grueling 6-0 loss to Germany, but came back with two stunning 1-0 victories to end as runner-up in Group H. Unfortunately, the clock struck midnight against France.

Early on, Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi had a great save in the 12th minute, punching the ball out of its path to keep Morocco alive.

But, minutes later, the French went on a brutal 3-0 scoring run: In the 15th minute, French forward Kadidiatou Diani sent in a lethal, effortless header off a ball from Sakina Karchaoui; in the 20th, Diani sent a cross to Kenza Dali, whose shot hit the post but bounced in; and in the 23rd, when Morocco left France’s all-time leading goal scorer Eugénie Le Sommer, she took advantage and blasted a shot into goal.

France didn’t score again until the 70th minute, when 19-year-old forward Vicki Bècho sent in a ball for Le Sommer to tap into goal with her head.

It’s a harsh look for this Morocco team, who have a lot to be proud of. But despite an early surprise after a draw with Jamaica, France is looking dominant with every match. France will play a wily Australian side on Saturday, hoping to advance past the Quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

Next on the slate:

Spain vs. the Netherlands (Quarterfinal), Thursday 9 p.m. ET

Japan vs. Sweden (Quarterfinal), Friday 3:30 a.m. ET