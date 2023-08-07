Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks Past

With only two Round of 16 matches remaining, the knockout picture has been interesting to follow. The first two games were won relatively easily. But Sunday and Monday saw two games with relatively strong 2-0 wins, and two tight matches decided by penalty shootout.

The USWNT was eliminated with one of these heartbreaking penalty shootouts, losing to Sweden on Sunday. Here are the rest of the games you might’ve missed:

Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

South Africa entered the tournament as underrated underdogs, and shocked its way to the knockout round with a near-win over Sweden and a big win against Italy. But its World Cup ended on Sunday, as it couldn’t quite make things happen against a Netherlands team coming off big wins in Group E.

Jill Roord opened the scoring early for the Netherlands, taking advantage of chaos in the box in the ninth minute to head the ball into goal.

Despite finding itself down early, South Africa had multiple great chances, especially from captain Thembi Kgatlana. Kgatlana was one of the most exciting players to watch on the field, putting up great shots and displaying impressive technical skill.

Outside the score sheet, this was a relatively well-matched game. South Africa took just as many shots as the Netherlands, despite having significantly less possession, but couldn’t get any of them into the net. Both goalkeepers, Daphne van Domselaar for the Netherlands and Kaylin Swart for South Africa, had a lot of incredible saves; Van Domselaar in particular had to work hard to keep this match a clean sheet.

After a Netherlands goal was called back in the 54th minute because of offsides, Lineth Beerensteyn took an incredible shot in the 68th minute that slipped right through Swart’s hands and into goal. Another shot from Beerensteyn was called back due to offsides later in the game, leaving the score at 2-0 at match’s end.

England 0 (4), Nigeria 0 (2)

This was a tight match throughout, featuring shots from both teams and saves from both goalkeepers that kept things scoreless. Both English keeper Mary Earps and Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had some incredible highlights throughout the game; Nnadozie’s performance was especially impressive given that she is only 22 years old.

In the 31st minute, a penalty was awarded to England after an apparent foul on England’s Rachel Daly, but it was called back after VAR found that there was no foul, just some acrobatics.

In the 86th minute, Lauren James, a 21-year-old forward who has been a rising star for England, lost her head a bit and stepped on defender Michelle Alozie after the two went down in a tangle. Initially given a yellow, the penalty was upgraded to a red card after VAR review, leaving England down a player during extra time. James will also have to miss the next game for England.

Nigeria, up a player and playing with more technicality and strength than England, had multiple opportunities, but couldn’t convert them. Saves by Earps kept things scoreless throughout extra time, as Nigeria and England got off a handful of chances each.

It still wasn’t enough, and the game moved to a penalty shootout.

England’s Georgia Stanway missed the first PK, as did Nigeria’s Desire Oparanozie, both sending the ball too far wide to the left. After Beth England made her shot, Alozie missed hers, bringing the score to 1-0 in England’s favor. The next two players for England (Daly and Alex Greenwood) and Nigeria (Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe) each made their shots, leaving England’s Chloe Kelly with a chance for the win. Kelly tipped it into the upper left corner, and England walked away with a 4-2 win on penalties.

Kelly, along with a few other English players, quickly went over to console Nnadozie, who had played an incredible game but was visibly upset over the loss.

It’s devastating for Nigeria, who have had a great run in this World Cup, getting runner up in a very competitive “group of death” Group B and putting up a strong showing against the reigning EURO champions. Nigeria was ranked 40th in the world prior to the World Cup, and England was ranked fourth, but Nigeria played better throughout the match.

England, meanwhile, will play the winner of Colombia and Jamaica, two teams that have also exceeded expectations with strong showings throughout this World Cup, on Saturday.

Australia 2, Denmark 0

Early in the match, Denmark controlled the offense, taking multiple chances but struggling to put them into goal. But then Australia scored in the 28th minute, as Mary Fowler sent a beautiful pass forward to Caitlin Foord, who broke Denmark’s back line and broke down the field, shooting right between keeper Lene Christensen’s legs and into goal.

Denmark fell quiet in the second half, and fell even quieter after Australia’s Hayley Raso scored in the 70th minute. Raso’s goal came in a great sequence for Australia: The ball was passed around the box between four Australian players, who kept control despite going up against seven Danish players and Christensen, before Emily van Egmond set up a pass for Raso to take the shot.

Star forward and captain Sam Kerr, on the bench during the group stage with a calf injury, finally subbed in for Australia in the 80th minute. Although she didn’t do much (besides, well, fall), it’s a great sign for the rest of Australia’s World Cup run. Australia will play the winner of France-Morocco on Saturday.

Next on the slate:

Colombia vs. Jamaica (Round of 16), 4 a.m. ET

France vs. Morocco (Round of 16), 7 a.m. ET