Women’s World Cup Guaranteed First-Time Champion

On Friday, it happened: Japan was eliminated from the 2023 Women’s World Cup, losing 2-1 to Sweden in the quarterfinal round. In a World Cup that has seen mighty opponents fall and other countries go on historic runs, it seems fitting that this tournament will result in a first-time winner.
Across the previous nine editions of the Women’s World Cup, there have only been four winners: The United States (four titles), Germany (two titles), and one-time winners Norway and Japan. With all four countries out, this year’s tournament will grant one team its first ever World Cup star.
Now, this is not to say that this semifinal lineup is a group of underdogs: All four teams are in the top-10 of the FIFA rankings and most have been close to the championship game before.
Additionally, in its furthest World Cup run ever, Australia has the chance to become the first host nation since the U.S. in 1999 to win the championship.
Heading into the semifinal round, here’s a look at what’s at stake for each remaining nation and how their 2023 tournament run compares to past World Cups.
2023 Women’s World Cup – The Semifinalists
Spain
- Number of World Cups Attended: 3 (2015, 2019, 2023)
- Previous best finish: Round of 16 (2019)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 6th
Sweden
- Number of World Cups Attended: 9 (all tournaments)
- Previous best finish: Runner-up (2003)
- Other top finishes: Third Place (1991, 2011, 2019)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 3rd
Australia
- Number of World Cups Attended: 8 (all but inaugural 1991 tournament)
- Previous best finish: Quarterfinals (2007, 2011, 2015)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 10th
England
- Number of World Cups Attended: 6 (1995, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023)
- Previous best finish: Third Place (2015)
- Other top finishes: Fourth Place (2019)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 4th
2023 Women's World Cup: The Fallen Champions
United States
- Number of World Cups Attended: 9 (all tournaments)
- 2023 Tournament Finish: Round of 16
- Previous World Cup Championships: 1991, 1999, 2015, 2019
- Other top four finishes: Runner-up (2011), Third Place (1995, 2003, 2007)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 1st
Germany
- Number of World Cups Attended: 9 (all tournaments)
- 2023 Tournament Finish: Group stage
- Previous World Cup Championships: 2003, 2007
- Other top four finishes: Runner-up (1999), Fourth Place (1991, 2015)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 2nd
Japan
- Number of World Cups Attended: 9 (all tournaments)
- 2023 Tournament Finish: Quarterfinals
- Previous World Cup Championships: 2011
- Other top four finishes: Runner-up (2015)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 11th
Norway
- Number of World Cups Attended: 9 (all tournaments)
- 2023 Tournament Finish: Round of 16
- Previous World Cup Championships: 1995
- Other top four finishes: Runner-up (1991), Fourth Place (1999, 2007)
- Ranking heading into World Cup: 12th
