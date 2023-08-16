Women’s World Cup: England Dashes Australia’s Hopes and Advances to First World Cup Final

In front of a capacity crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, England dashed host nation Australia's World Cup championship hopes.

The Matildas (an affectionate nickname sourced from Australian folk song “Waltzing Matilda”) were, finally, playing with captain Sam Kerr in the starting lineup after the forward missed much of the tournament with a calf injury. However, the team was missing defender Alanna Kennedy, who was out with an illness and did not come to the stadium. England, meanwhile, was without forward Lauren James, who was finishing her two-game suspension after earning a red card against Nigeria.

As the first half opened, both teams put on some offensive pressure, but didn’t come up with anything definitive. England played patiently, controlling the ball in the back. Australia played more reactionary, getting most of its chances off fast breaks and frantic plays.

England broke away first with a goal in the 35th minute, taking advantage of some unorganized Australian defense off a throw-in to get the ball to Ella Toone. Toone sent a stunning strike into the far right side, giving England the lead.

The pattern of English control and Australian fast breaks continued in the second half. In the 57th minute, Arnold (the hero of Australia’s quarterfinal against France) made a save off a shot from England’s Lauren Hemp.

Then, in the 63rd minute, Kerr did what she does best: scoring a goal against English goalkeeper Mary Earps. Kerr broke away mid-field and sent in a stunning strike from far outside the box — an instant highlight.

Kerr had a chance to give Australia the lead in the 67th minute, but Earps ended up with the ball. Then, after a series of England opportunities, Hemp took advantage of a miscommunication between Arnold and Ellie Carpenter to score in the 71st minute, giving England the 2-1 lead.

Kerr had two golden chances to tie the game, but couldn’t convert either: Both her header off a ball from Mary Fowler in the 82nd minute and a strike off a corner kick in the 85th minute went over the top of the goal.

In the 86th minute, England gave Australia the final blow: Breaking away, Hemp sent a ball forward to Alessia Russo, who sent a shot past Arnold and into the far left netting.

England took its time as the clock expired, and the score held, the Lionesses winning 3-1.

It is one of many games this tournament that have felt like the final score did not fully reflect the nature of the match. Regardless, England, the reigning European champion, advances to its first World Cup Final in program history, making head coach Sarina Wiegman the first to coach to lead two different teams to the championship game. Wiegman led the Netherlands to the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final, with the Dutch side ultimately losing to the United States.

Despite its semifinal loss, this World Cup run has been great for Australia, which is experiencing a soccer craze similar to the one the U.S. saw when it hosted the 1999 Women's World Cup. The Matildas’ social media has gained tens of thousands of followers, especially following Australia’s quarterfinal win over France; its popularity has far surpassed the men’s team, and has resulted in thousands of people crowding the streets to watch matches.

With the loss, Australia has a chance to fight Sweden for third place on Saturday, while England will play Spain Sunday for the championship -- a game guaranteed to produce a first-time winner.

