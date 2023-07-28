Women’s World Cup Day 9: Competition Heats Up

After multiple 1-0 and 2-0 results early on, it’s exciting to see variation in games like Argentina and South Africa’s 2-2 draw on Friday. However, Group E so far has been a game of slim 1-0 victories, with both England and China getting one today over Denmark and Haiti. With this result, Group E is still a bit up in the air, but Haiti is unfortunately eliminated from the knockout stage.

As a bit of a side note, it’s worth pointing out that Racing Louisville FC is having a great tournament. Four players from the NWSL team have scored in the 2023 World Cup so far for a total of six goals, the most of any club in this tournament. Last week, Ary Borges scored a hat trick for Brazil, and Uchenna Kanu scored the opening goal yesterday in Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 win over Australia. In today’s games, Thembi Kgatlana and Wang Shuang scored for South Africa and China, respectively. It’ll be interesting to see how those players do going forward, as those four teams increasingly look like contenders to make it to the knockout stage.

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

South Africa gave Sweden an early upset scare last week before falling 2-1. On Friday, it nearly happened again.

In the 30th minute, a South African goal by Linda Motlhalo was called back for offsides, but was later reinstated after VAR. It was a kind of odd, anticlimactic goal, but it gave South Africa a 1-0 lead.

South Africa had more chances, and in the 66th minute, one went in: a beautiful goal from striker Thembi Kgatlana, assisted by forward Jermaine Seoposenwe. A 2-0 victory seemed imminent for South Africa.

But Argentina had other ideas. In the 74th minute, a South African clear found itself at the feet of defender Sophie Braun, who took a beautiful, arcing shot from way outside the box to score Argentina’s first goal of the tournament. Five minutes later, Yamila Rodriguez sent a long cross into the box, and midfielder Romina Núñez tapped it with her head just enough to send it into the goal. The game ended in a stunning tie, 2-2.

Sweden and Italy, the other two teams in Group G, play tomorrow, and the result of that match will give a better idea of how Group G will shake out. Still, as of now, anything can happen.

England 1, Denmark 0

Comparatively, England-Denmark was a somewhat dull game. Forward Lauren James scored an early goal for England in the sixth minute, taking a beautiful shot from just outside the box that threaded between three Danish defenders and into the goal, just beyond the fingertips of goalkeeper Lene Christensen.

The remainder of the game saw the two sides trading chances, with saves from both Christensen and English keeper Mary Earps.

Tragically, in the 35th minute, England midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off the field with an apparent knee injury, and she later returned to the bench on crutches. Although a specific injury has not been announced, it’s likely that this will mark the end of Walsh’s time at the World Cup.

Walsh is a crucial piece of the English team, a player with both defensive strength and the ability to act as a playmaker. It’s a huge blow to England, which is already playing without stars Beth Mead and Leah Williamson — both of whom were sidelined prior to the tournament with knee injuries of their own.

The score would eventually hold, 1-0. England walks away with three points in the win and clinches a knockout berth, but due to the injury to Walsh, it feels like a huge loss as well.

China 1, Haiti 0

Going into this game, China and Haiti both needed to avoid a loss in order to keep their knockout hopes alive. The resulting game was physical, dramatic and, well, a little wild.

The game’s drama began in the 28th minute, when Zhang Rui was given a yellow card for a studs-up challenge on Haiti’s Sherly Jeudy. After VAR review, the yellow was upgraded to a red, ousting Zhang and setting up China to play the rest of the game with only 10 players.

Although this should’ve been a golden opportunity for Haiti, China’s organized play made it easy to forget that the team was down a player. Meanwhile, Haiti had trouble using the extra person to its advantage for scoring. Haiti had some great chances, but it repeatedly ran into issues with offsides. An incredible save from Chinese keeper Zhu Yu in the 53rd minute kept the score even.

In the 72nd minute, the drama increased: A foul on China in the box was originally discounted because of an offsides call, but when VAR found that the player had been onside, the referee awarded a penalty kick to China. Veteran Chinese forward Wang Shuang took the penalty and sent it into the bottom left side as Haitian keeper Kerly Théus went the wrong way, sending China up 1-0.

Haiti built momentum through the end of the half. Most of the second half's stoppage time was occupied by a series of potential fouls in the box that would have given Haiti a crucial penalty kick opportunity. However, VAR found that none of them were egregious enough to award a penalty. Haiti was visibly frustrated with the decisions, including head coach Nicolas Delépine, who received a yellow card in the 12th minute of stoppage timel.

After the game, Delépine expressed the team’s disappointment over the officiating. “We’re a little bit riled up, if I may say, because it feels like it was snatched from us,” he said in translated remarks.

It’s a tough way to go out for Haiti, which has put up a good fight this tournament. For China, though, it’s a resilient win with just 10 players that keeps its hopes of advancing alive.

Next on the slate:

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ET

Panama vs. Jamaica, 8:30 a.m. ET