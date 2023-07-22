Women’s World Cup Day 3: Defense Holds and Goalkeepers Shine

So far in the Women’s World Cup it hasn’t just been the goal-scorers headlining the games, the goalkeepers have played a major role too.

Saturday’s slate featured three top-level teams playing three lower-ranked teams that were making their World Cup debuts. Yet the final scores (3-0, 5-0, 1-0) were relatively small compared to years past, where the U.S. would’ve blown out a team like Vietnam, say, 13-0. The outlier of the day, Denmark (ranked 13th in the world) and China (14th), played close throughout before Denmark was able to squeeze out a victory, 1-0.

Between the eight teams that played Saturday, there were 104 shots, 35 on-goal, and yet there were only 10 goals scored. Some of that can be credited to offensive struggles, but it’s worth giving a shoutout to the keepers.

For instance, look at the PKs. Every game in the World Cup so far (except Denmark-China) has featured a penalty kick, yet only four out of the eight have been converted into goals thanks to some impressive saves.

Saturday was a day of defense, when offensively productive teams were held to small goal differentials. Let’s give the goalkeepers — especially the keepers for Vietnam, Zambia and Haiti — credit where credit is due.

United States 3, Vietnam 0

In her World Cup debut, Sophia Smith scored two goals and assisted on USWNT's third, setting up co-captain Lindsey Horan.

The U.S.’s biggest stars — including co-captain Alex Morgan, whose 44th minute penalty kick attempt was saved, and Megan Rapinoe, who came on as a substitute for Morgan in her 200th USWNT appearance — were unable to convert the team’s 28 shots (7 on goal). Although there were offensive miscommunications that led to a number of the USWNT’s misses, a big reason for the U.S.’s relatively small win was the incredible goalkeeping of Vietnam’s Trần Thị Kim Thanh.

Kim Thanh, who is only 5’5” but played with the confidence and fearlessness of a much bigger keeper, ended with four official saves, but broke up many potentially lethal crosses to keep the score closer than anticipated.

(For more, check out the game recap here.)

Japan 5, Zambia 0

Four different Japanese players scored in this game: Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa (43’, 62’), Mina Tanaka (55’), Jun Endō (71’), Riko Ueki (a penalty kick at 90+11’). The wider picture: Those five goals came in the face of Japan’s 26 shots, with 11 on target. Zambian keeper Catherine Musonda had five crucial saves in what very easily could have been a 10-0 game.

Zambia, in return, had 0 shots, but did keep about 40% of the possession. Bad news for Zambia going forward, though: In the 97th minute, Musonda was sent off with a second yellow card, meaning that she will not be able to play in Zambia’s match against heavily-favored Spain on Wednesday.

England 1, Haiti 0

England may have walked away with three-points, but won’t feel good about it. The reigning European champions, who came into this tournament with the second-highest odds (behind the U.S.) to win it according to Vegas oddsmakers, dropped the ball against a debutante Haiti team in what should have been an easy win.

England had 75% of the possession, as well as 21 shots, with 11 on target. The Lionesses had seven corner kicks and zero offsides. Yet England’s only goal was a penalty kick awarded in the 26th minute after a Haitian handball in the box. Taken by midfielder Georgia Stanway, her first penalty was saved by Haitian keeper Kerly Théus. However, after the referee determined that Théus was off her line; Stanway retook the penalty and converted.

Part of the issue may have been England’s 17 fouls to Haiti’s 5. England is also playing this tournament without injured stars Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby. Regardless, it’s a huge victory for Haiti, who have kept a top-level team to a small goal differential. And it’s a blow for England, who are going to have to put up better showings against Denmark and China later in the group stage.

Denmark 1, China 0

Ahead of the tournament, Denmark and China were ranked 13th and 14th, respectively, in FIFA's international rankings. Throughout the game, Denmark and China proved themselves to be quite evenly matched. They had the same number of shots on goal (two) and nearly even possession — Denmark at 56%, China at 44%.

Denmark's offensive production ramped up in the second half. Finally, off a corner kick in the 89th minute, midfielder Amalie Vangsgaard's header found the back of the goal.

In all, Denmark-China was not the most eventful game, but it’s representative of the way that women’s soccer is changing. Close games are a show of equality. In the past, most of the games on Saturday may have ended in blowouts. Teams around the world are improving rapidly, rising toward the level of the handful of top teams that have dominated the women’s soccer scene for decades.

Next on the slate:

Sweden vs. South Africa, 1 a.m. ET

Netherlands vs. Portugal, 3:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Jamaica, 6 a.m. ET