Women’s World Cup Day 2: Missed Penalties and Decisive Wins

Day two of the Women’s World Cup featured three potentially lopsided matchups, each of which brought unexpected results. Friday’s games shared a few common threads: missed penalty kicks, red and yellow cards, a whole lot of missed shots, and a couple of decisive wins.

Nigeria-Canada 0-0

Group B continued to make its case as this tournament’s “group of death,” with 40th-ranked Nigeria bringing seventh-ranked Canada to a scoreless draw in Melbourne.

In the 48th minute, Canada was awarded a penalty kick after captain Christine Sinclair was fouled in the box. Sinclair took the PK, sending it to the lower right side of the goal, but it was saved by Nigerian keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Both teams had good chances throughout, but neither created any real offensive production. The most dramatic moment of the game came late in stoppage time: The referee awarded a yellow card to midfielder Deborah Ajibola Abiodun in the 97th minute, but upgraded it to a red after VAR review. The red means Abiodun will be out for Nigeria’s next game against Australia on Thursday.

Switzerland-Philippines 2-0

Switzerland bested the Philippines 2-0 in Dunedin, New Zealand. Late in the first half Switzerland was awarded a penalty, with midfielder Ramona Bachmann converting the PK in the 45th minute.

Another goal came in the 64th minute: Philippines goalkeeper Olivia Davies McDaniel blocked two Switzerland shots before Swiss midfielder Seraina Séverin Piubel snuck one in on the rebound.

The Swiss had 17 shots (eight on target) against a Philippines team making its World Cup debut, with a squad of mostly young Filipina-Americans. The 2-0 defeat is a relative success for a team in its first major world tournament.

Spain-Costa Rica 3-0

The last game of Friday’s slate, Spain vs. Costa Rica, ended 3-0 in Spain’s favor in Wellington, New Zealand. The scoring started with an own goal, by Costa Rican defender Valeria del Campo in the 21st minute, followed by Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmatí and striker Esther González in the 23rd and 27th minutes, respectively.

But Spain’s rapid accumulation of goals quickly ended. Midfielder Jennifer Hermoso’s penalty kick attempt in the 34th minute was saved by Costa Rican keeper Daniela Solera. Spain ended with 81% of the possession and a whopping 46 shots (12 on target), but only three goals.

Reigning two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, still working her way back from an ACL tear, came on as a substitute in the 77th minute.

Each of the five games so far in the World Cup have featured a penalty kick, but only two have been converted. (In top-level soccer, typical PK conversion rates are at around 75 percent.) Are players getting worse at scoring PKs, or are goalkeepers just getting better?

Next on the slate (all games on Fox networks in English; Telemundo and Peacock in Spanish):

United States vs. Vietnam, 9 p.m. ET

Zambia vs. Japan, 3 a.m. ET

England vs. Haiti, 5:30 a.m. ET

Denmark vs. China, 8 a.m. ET