Women’s World Cup Day 15: Germany Eliminated as Morocco Rolls Through

The final two group stage games were played Thursday to determine the winners of Group H. Ahead of the tournament, many expected this group to be relatively boring, with Germany anticipated to easily win the group.

The actual results, however, were anything but boring. The two closing games — and their unexpected outcomes — are a good representation of the group stage as a whole, where top-ranked teams have fallen and other teams have far exceeded expectations.

Morocco 1, Colombia 0

Colombia, who defeated Germany earlier this week, had already clinched an appearance in the knockout round. Morocco, meanwhile, had an outside shot at moving on, but it seemed unlikely given the team’s resounding 6-0 loss to Germany at the beginning of the tournament.

However, Morocco did not look like the same team that lost 6-0. The Atlas Lionesses fought offensively against a very good Colombia team, ending the game with twice as many shots on target, six to Colombia’s three.

Morocco’s goal — the only of the game and just the second-ever Women's World Cup goal in the nation's history — came in the fourth minute of first half stoppage time. A foul in the box gave captain Ghizlane Chebbak the chance to take a penalty kick, but Chebbak’s shot was saved by Colombian keeper Catalina Pérez. But midfielder Sakina Ouzraoui got the rebound and passed to forward Anissa Lahmari, who tapped it in for a goal.

The tide shifted slightly in the second half, as Colombia began to take more offensive chances. Still, with the help of solid defense and some excellent saves by Moroccan keeper Khadija Er-Rmichi, Morocco was able to keep the score 1-0.

Miraculously, with Germany’s draw, Morocco advances. Morocco is the first Arab nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup, and the only debutante to advance to the knockout stage in 2023. It's a huge moment for the team, whose reaction to moving on is a reminder of what it’s all about.

Morocco will face France on Tuesday, in what will be a difficult matchup. Many will expect Morocco to fall — but if this group stage has proved anything, it’s to not count any squad out just yet.

South Korea 1, Germany 1

If Morocco did not look like a team that had lost 6-0, Germany sure didn’t look like a team that had won like that in its match against South Korea. South Korea had already been eliminated with its loss to Morocco on Sunday, but that did not stop it from putting up a fight.

South Korea scored the first goal of the game in the sixth minute, when midfielder Lee Young-ju sent a through ball to Cho So-hyun, who broke Germany’s back line, faced keeper Merle Frohms one-on-one and sent the ball into the goal.

Germany answered in the 42nd minute, with a header from captain Alexandra Popp off a cross by Svenja Huth. At halftime, Germany no doubt heard the bad news: Morocco was winning, and a draw might not be good enough to advance.

Germany then ramped up the offensive pressure in the second half, including during a whopping 17 minutes of stoppage time. Popp in particular pushed for a goal, but a would-be game-winning goal in the 57th minute was called back because of offsides, and another chance in the 74th minute went straight to Korean goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi. The score held, 1-1.

With the draw and Morocco’s win, Germany was eliminated — the first time in World Cup history that it failed to advance to the knockout stage. It’s a huge disappointment to Germany, the two-time World Cup champion in 2003 and 2007. The Germans have not achieved above a fourth-place finish since its last title, and will now have to wait until 2027 to try again.

Germany reacts after a 1-1 draw with South Korea eliminates the team from the knockout round. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Takeaways

As the dust settles on a chaotic group stage, it’s worth noting how different this World Cup has been compared with years past. The expansion to 32 teams from 24 has led to a crop of fresh faces that are changing the game as we know it.

Based on FIFA rankings going into the tournament, six of the Top 20 teams are out of the knockout round: Germany (No. 2), Canada (No. 7), Brazil (No. 8), China (No. 14), Italy (No. 16) and South Korea (No. 17). Meanwhile four teams ranked 40th or lower — Nigeria (No. 40), Jamaica (No. 43), South Africa (No. 54) and Morocco (No. 72) — moved on.

For so long, there have been a handful of teams (the U.S., England, Germany, Canada, Brazil, France, Japan, etc.) who have dominated the world of women’s soccer. In past years, some of these indomitable forces would have handily won the group stage without worry, while the newer, lower-ranked teams would have fallen quickly.

Now, only three teams (Japan, England and Sweden) moved on from the group stage with perfect 3-0-0 records. Only four teams (Costa Rica, Haiti, Vietnam and Panama, all debutantes except Costa Rica) ended the tournament with only losses; only two of those, Haiti and Vietnam, ended without scoring a goal. The rest of the field, regardless of ranking or of what they were expected to achieve, picked up draws, wins and goals.

In other words, the powerhouses are facing real competition, as countries with relatively new teams are growing in strength and talent. To see such a fundamental shakeup in the World Cup is a promising sign of how far women’s soccer has come.

There’s plenty more soccer to come, with plenty more surprises in store. The Round of 16, with eight killer-looking matchups, will start Saturday and go through Tuesday. With a group stage like this, who knows who might emerge victorious?

Next on the slate:

Switzerland vs. Spain (Round of 16), 1 a.m. ET on Saturday

Japan vs. Norway (Round of 16), 4 a.m. ET on Saturday