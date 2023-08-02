Women’s World Cup Day 14: Two Underdogs Move On

Group stage play for the chaotic Groups F and G have ended, and half of the four teams to advance to the knockout round are not who you expected.

Sweden and France, both longtime women’s soccer powerhouses, won their groups and are moving on after winning definitively over Argentina and Panama, respectively. The group's runner-ups, Jamaica and South Africa, moved on by taking out two favored teams, Brazil and Italy, respectively. Both Jamaica and South Africa advanced to their first knockout stage in just their second World Cups.

The group stage is almost complete, with just two matches remaining tomorrow to determine the outcome of Group H. As more favored teams stumble and dark horses emerge, this World Cup — the first with an expanded field of 32 teams — will be one to remember.

Sweden 2, Argentina 0

Coming off a 5-0 win over Italy, Sweden did not need to win this match to qualify for the knockout stage. Argentina, meanwhile, needed a win for an outside shot at advancing.

The first half was slow, broken up when Argentinian midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo was stretchered off in the 40th minute with an apparent ankle injury.

In the second half, Sweden finally struck gold as forward Rebecka Blomqvist headed in a well-placed cross by Sofia Jakobsson. In the 90th minute, the referee awarded a penalty kick to Sweden after a foul in the box; Elin Rubensson converted, cementing a 2-0 win for Sweden.

On paper, the game was somewhat even: Argentina ended with six shots (two on goal) while Sweden ended with seven (three on goal). Sweden had 21 fouls, a surprisingly high number, but came up with the win.

Sweden finishes at the top of Group G and will play its first knockout game Sunday against the United States, as the countries meet for the sixth consecutive World Cup.

South Africa 3, Italy 2

The other Group G game came with higher stakes, as South Africa and Italy met with a win-or-go-home reality.

South Africa had squandered early leads in its last two games, ending with a 2-1 loss to Sweden and a 2-2 tie with Argentina. Italy, meanwhile, beat Argentina 1-0 but lost badly, 5-0, to Sweden.

Early on, Italy was awarded a penalty kick, Arianna Caruso converting in the 11th minute and giving Italy an early 1-0 lead. But in the 32nd minute, a miscommunication between Italian defender Benedetta Orsi and goalkeeper Francesca Durante led to an own goal, evening the score to 1-1.

South Africa kept some big Italian chances out of goal through the end of the first half and into the second. Then, in the 67th minute, forward Hildah Magaia sent in a strike to put South Africa on top, 2-1. Caruso quickly brought it back, scoring for Italy in the 74th minute.

In the 92nd minute, South African striker Thembi Kgatlana scored the deciding goal off an assist from Magaia, completing the come-from-behind win.

South Africa qualified for the knockout stage in just its second World Cup and will face the Netherlands on Saturday, while Italy is eliminated.

South Africa advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in just their second World Cup. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

France 6, Panama 3

Given that France was poised to win Group F and Panama was already eliminated from the knockout stage, this was a much higher-scoring game than expected, but it made for a very fun match.

Two days after Zambia scored its first-ever World Cup goal in less than three minutes after kickoff, Panama scored its own in less than two minutes. Panamanian captain Marta Cox scored directly from a free kick in the second minute, a beautiful shot that curved just inside the post.

It was an emotional moment for Panama, which celebrated with the fervor of a team who’d just won it all. However, there were also 88 minutes left to play, and more goals to come.

Despite the fast start for Panama, France scored four goals in the first half: a header by Maëlle Lakrar (21’), a shot (28’) and a penalty kick (37’, awarded after a Panama handball) by striker Kadidiatou Diani, and another by Léa Le Garrec during first-half stoppage time.

In the second half, another handball led to another penalty scored by Diani in the 52th minute. Soon after, Panama was awarded a penalty kick of its own after Panamanian forward Riley Tanner was fouled in the box. Panamanian defender Yomira Pinzón took the kick in the 64th minute, sending it just past French keeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin’s fingertips.

The scoring continued in the 87th minute, when Panama’s Lineth Cedeño took advantage of a bouncing ball to head it into goal. Finally, late in stoppage time, 19-year-old French forward Vicki Bècho got one more with a flick past goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

Panama will walk away from this World Cup proud. France, meanwhile, moves on to the knockout stage, and will play the runner-up of Group H on Tuesday.

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

In a hyper-competitive Group F, this match shaped into a must-win for either team to continue to the knockout stage.

Jamaica only had a few chances, mainly driven by star forward Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, who missed the last game after receiving a red card in the first game against France. Meanwhile, Brazil’s top scorers, including Ary Borges, who had a hat trick in Brazil’s first game against Panama, could not get the ball past Rebecca Spencer. Spencer had eight saves against Brazil; she had three clean sheets and 17 saves in the group stage.

The game ended 0-0, essentially a loss for Brazil, which not only had the most chances (18 shots, with eight on goal) but does not advance to the group stage for the first time since 1995. Brazil’s early exit is especially heartbreaking for Brazilian captain Marta, the legend who was playing in her sixth and final World Cup. After the game, Marta spoke emotionally about the impact that the national team has had in Brazil in the face of obstacles.

“We ask the next generation to continue where we left off, continue to inspire even more girls and boys, no matter what age they are,” she said in translated remarks.

With the draw, Jamaica is runner-up in Group F and will face the winner of Group H on Tuesday. Jamaica becomes the first Caribbean nation to advance to the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup.

Jamaica has only scored one goal this tournament so far, but the team’s defense pushed it through. Scoreless draws against France and Brazil are impressive, and it will be interesting to see if Jamaica can similarly stifle opponents in the next round.

Next on the slate:

Morocco vs. Colombia, 6 a.m. ET

South Korea vs. Germany, 6 a.m. ET