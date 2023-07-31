Women’s World Cup Day 12: Japan Breezes, Canada Sent Home in Stunner

Monday was packed with matches as more group-stage play wrapped up, further clarifying the knockout-round picture. Group C’s finales featured two games whose results didn’t matter for advancement purposes, but two teams, Japan and Zambia, put on a show. Group B, meanwhile, continued its “group of death” reputation by advancing Nigeria and eliminating Canada after a stunning Australian win.

Japan 4, Spain 0

Japan and Spain entered with their advancement to the knockout stage set, making this match a chance to distinguish who tops the group. Japan capitalized on the opportunity with a rout.

Japan scored its first goal in the 12th minute, when midfielder Jun Endo sent a long pass to forward Hinata Miyazawa, who sprinted to beat two defenders to the ball and finished with a left foot. In the 29th minute, Miyazawa passed to Riko Ueki, who took a beautiful shot under pressure that went over Spanish goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez. Japan got another goal in the 40th minute, this time from Miyazawa, off a pass from Ueki, to go up 3-0 at halftime.

Japan’s final goal, in the 82nd minute, was a fast break from Mina Tanaka that ended with a beautiful, arcing shot.

Spain had good chances of their own throughout the game, but Japan took advantage of nearly every opportunity that it had, scoring four goals with just seven shots (five on target). Although Spain controlled 78% of the possession—shocking considering the final score—Japan capitalized on mistakes and fast breaks (all four of Japan’s goals were scored on fast breaks).

Japan has breezed through the group stage so easily that it's been easy to overlook as a team, but this game proves Japan as a strong competitor going into the knockout stage. Spain, meanwhile, is already through to the knockout stage, but will have to bounce back from this loss in a match against Switzerland on Saturday.

Zambia 3, Costa Rica 1

Zambia and Costa Rica had already been eliminated from knockout-round contention; this match stood as an opportunity to make an impression before heading home.

Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba scored in the third minute, the fastest goal of the tournament so far, with a shot off a corner kick that went just above Costa Rican keeper Daniela Solera’s fingertips. In the 31st minute, Zambian captain Barbra Banda scored on a penalty kick, sending it into the left side.

Costa Rica scored a goal of their own in the 47th minute, the ball bobbling between Costa Ricans in the air before Daphne Melissa Herrera Monge tapped it into the goal. Herrera had another in the 67th minute, but it was disallowed due to offsides.

Racheal Kundananji scored in the 93rd minute, sealing Zambia’s 3-1 victory.

It was a sweet send-off for Zambia, notching its first goals and first win of the tournament after two 5-0 losses. Zambia came into this tournament with the tournament’s lowest FIFA ranking, at 77th, but they leave with a final game to be proud of.

Nigeria 0, Republic of Ireland 0

Nigeria, which has emerged as a surprising contender out of deathly Group B, had a chance to advance to the knockout round with a result against World Cup debutante Ireland, which had already been eliminated.

There were some close calls for both teams. A shot by Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu in the 52nd minute bounced off the crossbar but didn’t cross the line. A corner kick by Irish captain Katie McCabe, who scored an Olimpico goal in the match against Canada, went just over the crossbar in the 76th minute.

But in the end, the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Ireland, which played well this tournament despite getting eliminated early, exits its first World Cup with a point. Meanwhile, Nigeria makes the knockout stage for the second straight World Cup.

Australia 4, Canada 0

Co-hosts Australia move on to the knockout round. Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

This was a must-win game for both teams to emerge from the chaotic Group B, although Canada had a slight advantage based on goal differential. It was shaping up to be an all-timer, with everything on the line; instead, it was a dominant performance from Australia.

The first goal, a strike from Australia’s Hayley Raso, was initially called back because of offsides but was overturned by VAR, letting the goal stand. After an Australian goal was called back for offsides in the 34th minute, it didn’t take long to get another: Raso scored in the midst of a scrum off a corner kick in the 39th minute, leaving Canada stunned.

In the 58th minute, Mary Fowler, whose goal was taken back in the first half, scored off a pass from Caitlin Foord. Fowler, who missed the last match after sustaining a mild concussion, was a welcome addition for Australia.

Other than a few chances in the second half, Canada couldn't make anything happen offensively despite having more possession than Australia (61% to Australia’s 39%). The final blow came early in stoppage time, when the referee called a foul in the box. Defender Stephanie Catley, Australia’s captain with star forward Sam Kerr still sidelined with a calf injury, converted, her shot just beyond Canadian keeper Kailen Sheridan’s reach.

A 4-0 loss is a disappointing exit for Canada, the defending Olympic gold medalists, who will miss the knockout stage for the first time since 2011 and who have been entrenched in a long, exhausted battle with its federation over equal pay and equal support. But it’s a huge win for co-host Australia, which advances to the knockout stage after a 3-2 loss to Nigeria initially jeopardized those hopes.

Next on the slate:

Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 3 a.m. ET

Portugal vs. United States, 3 a.m. ET

China vs. England, 7 a.m. ET

Haiti vs. Denmark, 7 a.m. ET