Women’s World Cup Day 1: Host New Zealand Gets Historic 1-0 Win - The Messenger
Women’s World Cup Day 1: Host New Zealand Gets Historic 1-0 Win

Record crowds watched New Zealand upset Norway and co-host Australia win 1-0 over Ireland without captain Sam Kerr

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Hannah Wilkinson scored early in the second half of New Zealand’s historic 1-0 win over Norway, the co-hosts’ first-ever World Cup victory.Phil Walter/Getty Images

Host countries New Zealand and Australia both collected 1-0 wins in the first two games of the group stage at the Women's World Cup on Thursday.

New Zealand’s 1-0 win over Norway was not only a major upset — New Zealand is ranked 26th in the world, while Norway is ranked 12th — but it was the national team’s first-ever World Cup victory. The Football Ferns, as they’re called, have qualified for five other World Cups, including every cup since 2007, but have only drawn or lost in previous appearances; they have never made it past the group stage.

A home crowd of 42,137 fans in Auckland, the most in New Zealand football history, watched the match.

New Zealand striker Hannah Wilkinson, assisted by Jacqui Hand, scored to put New Zealand on top just after the start of the second half. Both teams had chances throughout the rest of the second half, including a missed New Zealand penalty kick in the 90th minute, but in the end, Wilkinson’s goal was enough for the historic win.

New Zealand captain Ali Riley said after the game that she was “so so proud” of the team. “We’ve been fighting for this for so long,” Riley said, crying happy tears. “We had a clear goal that we wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world, and I really think we did that tonight.”

In Sydney, a record home crowd of 75,784 cheered 10th-ranked Australia's 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland. Ireland, making its World Cup debut, fought hard against Australia, which played without star forward and captain Sam Kerr. Kerr is out for the first two group stage games with a calf injury.

In the 51st minute, Australia's Stephanie Catley, acting captain with Kerr’s injury, coolly put a penalty kick into the top left corner. Ireland came back in stoppage time with a few excellent chances, but were unable to convert, leaving Australia with the 1-0 win.

Next on the slate (all games on Fox networks in English, Telemundo and Peacock in Spanish):

Nigeria vs. Canada, 10:30 p.m. ET

Philippines vs. Switzerland, 1:00 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 3:30 a.m. ET

