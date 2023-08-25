Women’s World Cup Champion Spain Players Won’t Play After Federation President Luis Rubiales Kissed Teammate, Demand His Removal

Players on the Spanish women's national team will not play another game until Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales is gone, the players announced in a statement through FUTPRO — the Spanish players' union — Friday.

The 2023 Women's World Cup champions put their support behind forward Jenni Hermoso, who was non-consensually kissed by Rubiales during the team's trophy ceremony on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, and condemned Rubiales's behavior.

Despite countless calls to resign, Rubiales gave a speech to the RFEF general assembly on Friday and refused to step down.

“We’re in a country where the law rules,” Rubiales said. “I say: what is it I’ve done? A consensual peck is enough to get me out of here?”

Hermoso released a statement on Friday afternoon, elaborating on the experience.

"The situation shocked me given the celebrations that were taking place at the moment, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those initial feelings, I feel the need to report this incident because I believe that no person, in any work, sports, or social settings, should be a victim of these types of non-consensual behaviors. I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part," the statement read.

In a previous FUTPRO statement, Hermoso reiterated that the kiss was not consensual. "I want to clarify, as seen in the photos, at no point did I consent to the kiss and of course, at no point did I look to lift up the president," Hermoso said in the statement, referencing claims made in Rubiales's speech that she consented and even initiated the kiss. "I don't tolerate my word being doubted and much less words being made up that I did not say."

The statement is signed by all 23 members of the World Cup-winning roster, as well as dozens of other Spanish players. The post by FUTPRO uses the hashtag #seacabo ("it's over" in English), a phrase trending around the Rubiales situation to indicate that people are done accepting such behavior.

"We want to finish by asking for real structural changes that help the National Team to continue growing, in order to transfer this great success to later generations," the statement reads.

Among those who signed are Maria "Mapi" León, Patri Guijarro and Claudia Pina, three leaders of "Las 15" who originally spoke out against controversial head coach Jorge Vilda.

Spain is scheduled to participate in six UEFA Women's Nations League matches, the first on September 22 and the last on December 5, both against Sweden.