Women’s World Cup: Australia and England Top France and Colombia to Advance

After two more thrilling matchups on Saturday, the Women’s World Cup semifinals are set, featuring an unusual quartet of Spain, Sweden, Australia and England.

Australia survived France in a tense, evenly-matched game that ended in the third penalty shootout of the knockout round so far — and the longest in FIFA World Cup history. England, meanwhile, fended off a strong Colombian team to come out with the win.

Australia 0 (7), France 0 (6)

In Brisbane, France showed up offensively early in the match, with a few good chances in the first half. But Australia regained its footing, with a chance from Mary Fowler in the 40th minute that was only kept out by French defender Élisa De Almeida’s impressive reaction.

Star forward Sam Kerr entered the game for Australia in the 55th minute, but was unable to turn the tide. Kerr missed the group stage with a calf injury, and she played minimal minutes in the Round of 16 match against Denmark.

In the 100th minute, it looked as though France had taken the lead with a header off a corner kick, but the goal was disallowed on a foul in the box.

The French team was unable to get anything past Australian keeper Mackenzie Arnold. And as extra time waned, French manager Hervé Renard made the unusual decision to sub out keeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin for Solène Durand, preparing for a looming penalty shootout.

The 22-year-old French midfielder Selma Bacha took the first penalty kick, but it was saved by Arnold. Australia’s Caitlin Foord and France’s Kadidiatou Diani made their PKs, but Australian defender Stephanie Catley’s shot was saved by Durand to even the score. After a quartet of goals from both teams’ top players — Kerr and Fowler for Australia, Wendie Renard and Eugénie Le Sommer — Arnold saved a PK from Ève Périsset, then took her own but sent it off the post.

Six more successful shots followed, three from each team. French midfielder Kenza Dali’s shot was saved by Arnold; after the referee determined that Arnold was off her line, Dali took another shot and Arnold saved it again.

Mackenzie Arnold ended with five saves and saved three PKs in the penalty shootout, winning Player of the Match. Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Durand then saved Australian Clare Hunt’s PK, while France’s Vicki Bècho hit the left post, leaving the score at 6-6. With everything on the line, Australia’s Cortnee Vine stepped up, sinking her kick into the right side, just a bit too fast for Durand. Australia won on penalty kicks, 7-6.

So Australia emerges victorious after the longest penalty shootout in World Cup history, with 20 shots. It’s tough for France, which has fielded one of the strongest programs for the past decade but is still without a major title.

But for the host country, it’s a great look. Australians, invigorated by their women’s soccer team, are celebrating everywhere — even on the plane.

Australia advances to the World Cup semifinals for the first time in the team’s history, and will play England on Wednesday.

England 2, Colombia 1

In front of a crowd of 75,784 in Sydney, England gritted out another win to advance to the semifinals for the third year in a row. After a number of close calls and close wins, including a penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the Round of 16, England is moving on.

Despite an early opportunity from Colombian phenom Linda Caceido, one of the breakout players of the tournament so far, the first real chance of the game came in the 27th minute, when England’s Georgia Stanway sent a header straight into the hands of Colombian keeper Catalina Pérez.

Then, in the 44th minute, Colombian midfielder Leicy Santos delivered a stunning shot from the edge of the box that floated just out of keeper Mary Earps’s reach and into the back of the net.

But in first-half stoppage time, England’s Lauren Hemp took advantage of a save that Pérez was unable to lock down, delivering the equalizer.

England and Colombia traded opportunities to start the second half, and Pérez had a few crucial saves. Then, in the 63rd minute, English forward Alessia Russo broke the back line and sent in a beautiful shot that slid just past Pérez and into the back left corner.

In the 68th minute, Pérez, who required medical attention a few minutes earlier, was subbed off in favor of 20-year-old Natalia Giraldo. Colombia went more on the attack; in the 71st minute, as Lorena Bedoya Durango sent a strong blast towards the goal, but Earps made a stunning save to send it up and over.

The match ended quietly, and England took the 2-1 win. Colombia has exceeded expectations throughout the tournament, winning its group and advancing to the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

England will play Australia on Wednesday in the semifinals.

Next on the slate:

Spain vs. Sweden (Semifinals), Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET

Australia vs. England (Semifinals), Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET