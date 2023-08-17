WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Claims Shoes Were Stolen from Aces Arena

New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her basketball shoes were stolen ahead of Thursday night’s 88-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
The 25-year-old All-Star has been in Las Vegas all week. The Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces, 82-63, in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. It was the first of a two meetings between the teams this week.
Ionescu debuted the stolen shoes — a green Oregon Ducks-themed Nike shoe — during the Commissioner's Cup game. She referred to them as Sabrina 1s in her initial post.
"Please just bring me my insoles back!" Ionescu wrote.
The point guard's shoes weren't just newly debuted, but they held a significant health benefit. The shoes are specifically modified to her feet due to previous injuries, according to Girls Talk Sports TV Founder Khristina Williams.
Ionescu had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists while wearing the shoes in the Commissioner's Cup victory. Overall this season, she is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. She's also shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from 3-point range.
In Thursday's loss, Ionescu finished with 22 points. In the postgame press conference, Ionescu said she had "no idea" where her shoes are, and that she "hasn't heard anything yet."
“We are aware of this situation and are working with Metro Police to investigate,” Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International, told ESPN.
