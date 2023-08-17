WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Claims Shoes Were Stolen from Aces Arena - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu Claims Shoes Were Stolen from Aces Arena

Ionescu debuted the stolen shoes — green Oregon Ducks-themed Sabrina 1s — during the Commissioner's Cup game

Published |Updated
Jackson Thompson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Ionescu is averaging 16.8 points per game this season.Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that her basketball shoes were stolen ahead of Thursday night’s 88-75 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The 25-year-old All-Star has been in Las Vegas all week. The Liberty defeated the Las Vegas Aces, 82-63, in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena. It was the first of a two meetings between the teams this week.

Ionescu debuted the stolen shoes — a green Oregon Ducks-themed Nike shoe — during the Commissioner's Cup game. She referred to them as Sabrina 1s in her initial post.

"Please just bring me my insoles back!" Ionescu wrote.

The point guard's shoes weren't just newly debuted, but they held a significant health benefit. The shoes are specifically modified to her feet due to previous injuries, according to Girls Talk Sports TV Founder Khristina Williams.

Ionescu had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists while wearing the shoes in the Commissioner's Cup victory. Overall this season, she is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. She's also shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from 3-point range.

In Thursday's loss, Ionescu finished with 22 points. In the postgame press conference, Ionescu said she had "no idea" where her shoes are, and that she "hasn't heard anything yet."

Read More

“We are aware of this situation and are working with Metro Police to investigate,” Brian Ahern, executive director of communications for MGM Resorts International, told ESPN.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.