Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Score 10,000 Points

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader, added another milestone to her résumé last night when she became the first player in league history to reach 10,000 career points.
During Thursday’s 91-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, Taurasi scored 42 points as the Mercury snapped their four-game losing streak. Her 42 points were also a separate milestone, as she became the only player in WNBA history with four 40-point games (the last 40-point game in the league occurred in 2010).
The former MVP has been the WNBA's all-time leading scorer since June 2017, when she surpassed former Houston Comets forward Tina Thompson. Taurasi is now 2,536 points ahead of Thompson on the all-time leaderboard.
At 41, Taurasi is averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 assists per game this season. Across all of basketball, Taurasi joins Michael Jordan as the only players to record a 40-point game in their forties.
