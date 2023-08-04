Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Score 10,000 Points - The Messenger
Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Score 10,000 Points

The Phoenix Mercury guard reached the career milestone with 42 points, making her and Michael Jordan the only players across pro basketball to record a 40-point game while in their forties

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi is the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points.Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time scoring leader, added another milestone to her résumé last night when she became the first player in league history to reach 10,000 career points. 

During Thursday’s 91-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, Taurasi scored 42 points as the Mercury snapped their four-game losing streak. Her 42 points were also a separate milestone, as she became the only player in WNBA history with four 40-point games (the last 40-point game in the league occurred in 2010).

The former MVP has been the WNBA's all-time leading scorer since June 2017, when she surpassed former Houston Comets forward Tina Thompson. Taurasi is now 2,536 points ahead of Thompson on the all-time leaderboard.

At 41, Taurasi is averaging 17.4 points and 4.9 assists per game this season. Across all of basketball, Taurasi joins Michael Jordan as the only players to record a 40-point game in their forties.

