WNBA Expansion Is in the Works, and for the Players, It Cannot Come Soon Enough

Expansion is said to be on the way for the WNBA, and Denver is looking like a top candidate.

According to Noelle Phillips of The Denver Post, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will meet on Wednesday with a group of Denver-based investors regarding a team in the Mile High City. Per the report, Engelbert and WNBA associate vice president of basketball operations Todd DeMoss will also visit gyms where a Denver WNBA franchise could practice and play.

This comes on the heels of Engelbert telling A.J. Perez and Andrew Cohen of Front Office Sports in May that the league is looking at 10 cities for expansion, and hopes to have "a couple" new franchises in place by the time the 2025 season tips off.

The WNBA, unlike most other sports leagues, has seen its TV viewership numbers increase significantly in recent years. This year's WNBA Draft was the most watched since 2004. The league entered last month's All-Star break on a record viewership and attendance pace, as its 13 games on ESPN over the first half of the season drew an average of 548,000 viewers, while its eight games on ABC over the first half of the year averaged 647,000 viewers. That netted out to a 46% ratings increase on Disney-owned networks compared to 2022.

Plus, there is the skyrocketing interest in women's college basketball. April's national title game, which pit LSU and Iowa on ABC, drew in 9.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched women's college basketball game ever. But while some former college players have seen their star power carry over to the WNBA, such as Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon, now with the New York Liberty) and Aliyah Boston (South Carolina, now with the Indiana Fever), other college standouts haven't been able to find a place in the league. South Carolina's Brea Beal, UConn's Christyn Williams, Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell and Iowa's Monika Czinano were just a few of the college stars to hear their name called at the 2023 WNBA Draft — only to get waived a few weeks later.

With fans and players alike frustrated by the amount of talent getting cut, calls for expansion have only gotten louder. And the numbers back up the case for more teams and more roster spots.

It has long been difficult for newcomers to gain a footing in the WNBA, since there are only 12 teams in the league, and a maximum 12 players per team. But in recent years, that challenge has grown tougher than ever.

From 2021 through this season, the average percentage of draftees who played in at least five regular season games during their first year is just 48.1%. That is the lowest three-year rolling average for drafted rookies since the league began play with eight teams in 1997, and only the second three-year period in which the average is below 50% — the other being 2010-12, which marked the start of the WNBA's current 12-team era after the league contracted down from a peak of 16 teams in 2002.

And the share of draftees who played at least 10 games in their second season is down to an average of 35.2% over the past three years, which further illustrates just how many players struggle to get any traction despite getting the call at the draft. In many cases, there just isn't room for all the talent leaving the college ranks each year.

Simply being drafted by a WNBA team is already an extremely difficult task. After all, it means you are one of the 36 best players in your draft class. But getting to the league comes with less of a guarantee that you will be able to stick around and build a career than in other sports.

This makes the argument for expansion, from the perspective of current and future WNBA players, all the more compelling.