WNBA Announces Seven Fines and One Suspension After Sunday Scuffles

The WNBA announced fines and suspensions for two separate scuffles from Sunday's games on Monday. The Chicago Sky had a dustup with the Dallas Wings, and Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes got into a heated altercation with Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon.

Sky forward Ruthy Hebard was suspended one game for leaving the bench area when teammate Dana Evans and Dallas guard Odyssey Sims exchanged unpleasantries. Hebard will miss Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Guard Courtney Williams was also fined for leaving the bench area.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was fined for making unnecessary contact with and making inappropriate comments toward and official, and publicly criticizing the officiating after the loss.

Clarendon and Sykes, who were ejected during Sunday's game, received fines. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and center Shakira Austin, who both missed Sunday's game due to injuries, were fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

The amount of each fine is unknown as the WNBA does not disclose that information.