WNBA Announces Seven Fines and One Suspension After Sunday Scuffles - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

WNBA Announces Seven Fines and One Suspension After Sunday Scuffles

Chicago Sky forward Ruthy Hebard was suspended one game for leaving the bench area

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Los Angeles Sparks guard Brittney Sykes was fined for her altercation with Washington Mystics guard Layshia Clarendon.Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

The WNBA announced fines and suspensions for two separate scuffles from Sunday's games on Monday. The Chicago Sky had a dustup with the Dallas Wings, and Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes got into a heated altercation with Los Angeles Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon.

Sky forward Ruthy Hebard was suspended one game for leaving the bench area when teammate Dana Evans and Dallas guard Odyssey Sims exchanged unpleasantries. Hebard will miss Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Lynx. Guard Courtney Williams was also fined for leaving the bench area.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was fined for making unnecessary contact with and making inappropriate comments toward and official, and publicly criticizing the officiating after the loss.

Read More

Clarendon and Sykes, who were ejected during Sunday's game, received fines. Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and center Shakira Austin, who both missed Sunday's game due to injuries, were fined for leaving the bench area during the altercation.

The amount of each fine is unknown as the WNBA does not disclose that information.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.