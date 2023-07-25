WNBA All-Star Candace Parker Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Foot Surgery - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

WNBA All-Star Candace Parker Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Foot Surgery

The Las Vegas Aces said surgery was 'the only option for her to be healthy again'

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Candace Parker, in her first season with the Las Vegas Aces, has been playing on a foot fracture all season, the Aces said.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker is out indefinitely after receiving foot surgery, the Las Vegas Aces announced late Monday.

In a statement, the Aces said Parker underwent successful surgery earlier in the day. The 37-year-old forward has been playing on a foot fracture all season. “After consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery,” the statement said.

Parker was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 and won Rookie of the Year, the first of many WNBA accolades. She led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, winning Finals MVP. Parker was also named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2020 abbreviated season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Parker signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Sky. Later that year, Parker and the Sky upset the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals and defeated the Phoenix Mercury to become 2021 WNBA champions.

Read More

Parker signed with Las Vegas in February, one season after the team won their first WNBA Championship, and is considered to be part of the Aces’ “superteam.” Before the surgery, Parker averaged 23 minutes with the Aces, with 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Parker is a seven-time All-Star and was named to both the WNBA 20th anniversary and 25th anniversary teams, which recognized the top 20 and 25 all-time players in the WNBA, respectively. As a two-time WNBA champ, she’s widely considered to be one of the greatest WNBA players of all time.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.