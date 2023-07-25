WNBA All-Star Candace Parker Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Foot Surgery

Two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker is out indefinitely after receiving foot surgery, the Las Vegas Aces announced late Monday.

In a statement, the Aces said Parker underwent successful surgery earlier in the day. The 37-year-old forward has been playing on a foot fracture all season. “After consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery,” the statement said.

Parker was drafted first overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in 2008 and won Rookie of the Year, the first of many WNBA accolades. She led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, winning Finals MVP. Parker was also named Defensive Player of the Year in the 2020 abbreviated season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Parker signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Sky. Later that year, Parker and the Sky upset the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA semifinals and defeated the Phoenix Mercury to become 2021 WNBA champions.

Parker signed with Las Vegas in February, one season after the team won their first WNBA Championship, and is considered to be part of the Aces’ “superteam.” Before the surgery, Parker averaged 23 minutes with the Aces, with 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Parker is a seven-time All-Star and was named to both the WNBA 20th anniversary and 25th anniversary teams, which recognized the top 20 and 25 all-time players in the WNBA, respectively. As a two-time WNBA champ, she’s widely considered to be one of the greatest WNBA players of all time.