With One Round Left, the 2023 Open Championship Is Brian Harman’s To Lose

For a little while on Saturday, the 151th Open Championship was up for grabs. But after a slow start, Brian Harman reasserted himself as the man to beat at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

At 10-under-par and holding a five-shot lead to begin the third round in Hoylake, England, Harman was in control. Yet thanks to favorable conditions early, low scores populated the leaderboard, and when Harman bogeyed two of his first four holes, the battle for the Claret Jug was seemingly wide open.

The 36-year-old was missing in both directions, and his lead was whittled down to two heading into the par-five fifth. But a birdie there steadied the ship, and Harman stuck his tee shot on the par-three ninth to turn in even-par for the day.

He followed that up with consecutive birdies on the 12th and 13th, finishing the day at 12-under after a two-under 69.

"Just trying to stay gritty out there. I knew it was going to be tough at some point, really proud of the way that I hung in there,"Harman told Golf Channel's Todd Lewis after his round.

The two-time PGA Tour winner holds a five-shot lead over Cameron Young heading into the final round. Jon Rahm is solo third at six-under, while Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Sepp Straka and Antoine Rozner are joint fourth at five-under.

Can anyone chase Harman down? The two men below him on the leaderboard are the likeliest candidates.

Young was surgical in his five-under 66, and he showed at last year’s Open how capable he is of going low in a major. That day, he fired a final-round 65 to finish a shot back of winner Cameron Smith. With his power and touch, Young could apply the pressure to Harman with a couple early birdies on Sunday.

Then there is Rahm, whose eight-under 63 is the round of the week by two shots.

The Spaniard made the cut with a shot to spare, and entered the third round a whopping 12 shots back at two-over. Through eight holes Saturday, Rahm was stuck in neutral, with just a single birdie at the fifth.

But a 22-footer for birdie on the ninth got the world No. 3 going. Playing with “nothing to lose”, as he told Sky Sports after his round, the two-time major winner notched three straight birdies to start the back nine and begin his charge in earnest.

Rahm finished in style, scrambling for birdie on the par-five 15th, rolling in a 33-footer for birdie on 16 and an 11-footer for birdie on 18. His final putt of the day was dead center, giving Rahm the lowest-ever Open round at Royal Liverpool by two strokes.

Harman fired a two-under 69 on Saturday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With a win, Rahm would reach five victories on the season — and capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam — with just the PGA Championship remaining. He would also become the first player to win the Masters and the Open in the same year since Tiger Woods did so in 2005.

Fleetwood, in the final group with Harman on Saturday, was unable to get much going in an even-par 71. The Englishman will again receive heavy support from the crowd on Sunday, but it will take a magical round to challenge for the title. Same goes for Hovland, Day, Straka and Rozner.

A pair of multi-major winners, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, looked in control early, but both could not get key putts to drop on the way home. The two are in a tie for 11th at three-under and a tie for 17th at two-under, respectively.

Click here for the full leaderboard heading into Sunday. Final round coverage is on USA (5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET) and NBC (7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET).