Trey Lance Was a Bust for the 49ers, Now What?

Word came down via Elon Musk’s app on Wednesday: Trey Lance, already usurped by Brock Purdy atop the 49ers' depth chart, was shoved into an open manhole that sent him plummeting into the sewer of third-string quarterbacks. It's a subterranean dystopia normally reserved for the Petermans, McSorleys and Ehlingers, not for a 23-year-old two years removed from being the third pick of the NFL draft. To quote the jerkiest tank engine on the island of Sodor*: “Oh, the indignity.”

Theoretically, this should have worked. The idea of Kyle Shanahan’s offense being executed by a quarterback with both the athleticism to add an 11th man to an already-lethal outside-zone rushing attack and the arm talent to stretch the field both vertically and horizontally was genuinely thrilling for football nerds (this writer included). I mean, come on, this is a Wes Craven film if you’re an opposing defensive coordinator:

It didn’t work for one reason: timing. That’s not solely a reference to Lance’s lack of decisiveness on the field, but that was part of the problem. It isn't hyperbole to claim the 49ers have assembled the most potent collection of run-after-catch weapons the NFL has ever seen — in a just world, the competition committee would have done something years ago to prevent a team from rostering Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk simultaneously. When you have that kind of weaponry, it demands a quarterback who gets the ball out quickly to maximize their ability to run over, around and through opponents.

In two or three years, that quarterback might have been Lance — and wherever that reality exists in the multiverse, it’s very likely awesome. But it’s not the reality in which we exist. Brock Purdy is lesser than Lance in every way except for the one that, for the 49ers in 2023, matters most: Purdy makes far quicker decisions than Lance does. (And, for the record, Purdy’s decisions last season weren’t always good ones, and he threw off-target with disturbing frequency, but the 49ers’ weapons and Shanahan's playcalling give a decisive quarterback an enormous margin for error.)

Purdy played approximately 78,000 snaps over 28 seasons at Iowa State — he’s had everything thrown at him at this point, and that contributes to making him a more confident and therefore faster decision-maker. Lance is still a relative newcomer after only one full season as a starter at an FCS school, then a redshirt year with the 49ers, followed by five quarters atop the depth chart at the NFL level before breaking his ankle last September. Physically, Lance is Josh Allen. But even Allen started 25 games at Wyoming, in an offense that had a lot of NFL-style concepts and prepared him fairly well for the next level (even if the system, plus the lack of supporting cast, was a nightmare to operate at the college level). Allen also got to learn on the job in the NFL, drafted by a Bills team with no real postseason ambitions, let alone Super Bowl aspirations, when he got to Western New York.

Lance is much closer to rookie-year Allen than Year 3 Allen. Age tends to get overemphasized — it’s rarely a physical maturity issue when they get to the NFL — but it’s not coincidental that Lance is almost exactly the same age (they’re both May babies!) Allen was entering his final collegiate season.

Then there’s the 49ers’ timing. They’re in Super Bowl contention right now, not in position to roll the dice and let a young quarterback figure it out. To say Kyle Shanahan is a weirdo control freak is a bit unfair only because every offensive coach in the NFL is a weirdo control freak. Offensive coaches crave predictability from quarterbacks when it comes to processing and decision-making, and that’s what Purdy offers. (Also, considering the success Shanahan has had his self-confidence is relatively well-earned, even if his reputation as a teacher might have taken a hit on this one. There’s probably a better way to teach Y-leak than this…)

If you’re wondering which team should be in on Lance now — and multiple teams should be in on Lance — think rebuilding franchise with a defensive-minded head coach who’s willing to be a little more patient. Specifically, Jason Licht (Bucs) and Martin Mayhew (Commanders) should have already texted Niners general manager John Lynch whatever emoji GMs use to say, “I’m interested in trading for your talented but recently demoted 23-year-old quarterback.” I think it’s the smiling alien.

The Sports Shouters will weigh in. The 49ers gave up a lot to get Lance in the 2021 draft, and now they’ll likely trade him for pennies on the dollar — for that, we demand vengeance. As the cliché goes, if you're taking a quarterback near the top of the draft, You need to get it right.

The reality doesn't quite align with anything concise enough to embroider onto that boysenberry throw pillow you got at Pottery Barn. You, of course, want to get it right, but you don't need to. The 49ers have been to the NFC title game in three of the past four seasons. Making the final four three times in four years is very good, even if it isn't Super Bowl champions good. Do you know who was Super Bowl champions good during that span? The GM that drafted Jameis Winston first overall, and the GM/coach tandem that inked Jared Goff to a mega-contract extension only to trade him before it even kicked in.

Quarterbacks are weird; getting it "right" when drafting one is hard. The greatest one of all-time was drafted 199th. The one who was closest to a sure thing retired at age 29 and his team has been scrambling ever since. For years the Eagles were thrilled with Carson Wentz — drafting him second overall and later giving him a record-setting second contract — then won a Super Bowl with a journeyman retread they picked off the scrap heap the second time around, and went to another Super Bowl with a second-round pick. Jerry Jones was devastated when he missed out on Paxton Lynch and Connor Cook in 2016, so, through clenched teeth, he gave the order to turn in a draft card for Dak Prescott.

The Buccaneers threw a 25-year-old Steve Young into the dumpster. Drew Brees was a 26-year-old with a shredded right shoulder when the Chargers moved on from him. The time for the 49ers is now, and they're acting accordingly; the time for Trey Lance might be still to come.

* — It’s already strange that so many of the engines on Sodor seem to be, if not children, no older than teenagers. Except for Gordon, this stubborn, pompous, middle-aged engine who is not only setting a terrible example for his younger counterparts, but is frequently screwing everything up due to his overwhelming hubris. Topham Hatt, you’re the one always complaining about “confusion and delay” — how about letting someone else pull the express!