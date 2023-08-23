White Sox Fire Ken Williams, Rick Hahn, Cleaning House In Front Office Amid Disappointing Season

The Chicago White Sox fired executive vice president Ken Williams and senior vice president/general manager Rick Hahn on Tuesday, the team announced in a statement.

The decision was made by team owner Jerry Reinsdorf over the team's poor performance with a 49-76 record when deciding to make the front office changes amid high expectations and bound for a second straight season out of the playoffs

"Ultimately, the well-worn cliché that professional sports is results-oriented is correct. While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership," Reinsdorf wrote in the statement.

Williams, 59, joined the organization as general manager in 2000 and was promoted to executive vice president in 2012. Hahn joined the team's front office in 2002 and was promoted replaced Williams as general manager in 2012. The duo built the 2005 team that won the White Sox's first World Series title since 1917.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years," Reinsdorf wrote.

Since 2005, the White Sox have only made the playoffs three times (2008, 2020 and 2021), haven't won a single postseason series and have had a losing record in 11 out of 16 years. They are on track to make it 12 out of 17 this year with the team that Williams and Hahn have built.

This past offseason, Hahn and Williams parted ways with multiple players that helped the team reach the postseason in 2020, including Jose Abreu, Johnny Cueto and AJ Pollock. They signed outfielder Andrew Bennintendi and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger, but the changes have only led to a steep decline from their .500 record last year.

The announcement also noted that organization plans to hire a "single decision maker to lead the baseball operations department" and that they expect to have a replacement before the end of this season. Manager Pedro Grifol is still employed.