What’s Happening to the Pac-12? An Updated Status on Every Team in the Conference 

As realignment hijacks the college athletics discourse, all eyes have been on the Pac-12. With its $3 billion media rights agreement with FOX and ESPN expiring next year, the Pac-12 is the only Power 5 conference without a long term television deal.

Last Friday, a meeting was held to get Pac-12 member schools to sign a Grant of Rights agreement on a streaming-based deal with Apple. According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the deal wasn’t signed, paving the way for several programs to exit the conference. Within 12 hours of McMurphy's report, five of the Pac-12's then-remaining nine members had confirmed plans to leave.

Here’s where every team in the conference (as of the 2023 season) stands today. This post will be updated as events change the possible future for each team - and the conference.

STATUS UNCLEAR: Cal Bears, Stanford Cardinal

Early last week, academic powerhouses Cal and Stanford were rumored to be under consideration by the Big Ten (along with Oregon and Washington). With Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten, the league will have a total of 18 teams, making it more difficult to consider further expansion.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the Atlantic Coast Conference was calling for exploratory discussions on adding the Bears and Cardinal. The ACC has been relatively quiet in recent realignment proceedings, having last added a new conference member in 2014 when Louisville joined.



POSSIBLY LEFT BEHIND: Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Cougars

The two Pac-12 schools that have not been connected to any expansion by a current power conference are Washington State and Oregon State, two of the smaller schools in the conference by enrollment and endowment. If the Pac-12 ceases to exist, it’s possible that both could move to the Mountain West Conference, though no official discussions have begun from either side.

Washington State's Jake Dickert shared his perspective on the situation as a leader of one of the schools possibly left without a power conference home in the near future.

KNOWN DEPARTURES: USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Colorado Buffaloes, Oregon Ducks, Washington Huskies, Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Utah Utes

With the Big Ten headed toward media rights deals with CBS, FOX and NBC that are projected to generate $7 billion in revenue for the conference, USC and UCLA agreed to leave the Pac-12 for the primarily midwestern conference last summer.

Eventually, USC and UCLA will make $80-100 million per year in the Big Ten from the television deal, a substantially greater amount than what Pac-12 schools could have made from Apple.

In July, Colorado announced it would be leaving the Pac-12 to rejoin the Big 12 in 2024. In an effort to replace Texas and Oklahoma — who are leaving the conference for the SEC in 2024 — the Big 12 added Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from the American Athletic Conference and signed BYU away from independent status.

With increased funding and nationwide attention following the hiring of head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders, the Buffaloes became must-see television overnight and entered the Big 12’s radar. Last summer, the conference entered into media rights deals with ESPN and FOX that will generate $2.28 billion in revenue over the span of six years beginning in 2025.

Last Friday, the Big Ten announced that Oregon and Washington would be admitted as new conference members effective August 2, 2024. Matt Fortuna reported that both would receive only partial shares of conference revenue until 2030-31.

A few hours later that night, the Big 12 announced the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah. The Wildcats and Sun Devils have shared a league since they helped form the Border Conference in 1931, with two conference moves since then.

Sources told CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander that Arizona leaving for the Big 12 while Arizona State stayed behind “would be extremely surprising,” and there did not appear to be a major appetite amongst either school’s power brokers to split the two apart.

Utah, which joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and won the last two conference championship games, rejoins its longtime rival BYU in a conference. The Utes and the Cougars last shared a conference when both played in the Mountain West from 1999 to 2010.