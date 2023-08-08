What Kind of Help Will 2023’s Rookie Quarterbacks Get?

It’s no secret that the supporting cast is critical to a young quarterback’s development. With the first, second, and fourth overall picks this past spring being quarterbacks who are now penciled in as starters, it’s worth asking: Is Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, or Anthony Richardson being dropped into the best situation?

Receivers

1. Indianapolis Colts

X: Alec Pierce

Y: Michael Pittman Jr.

Z: Isaiah McKenzie

Similar to the Panthers and Texans, the Colts have a few developmental wildcards in the mix at receiver. 2022 second-rounder Alec Pierce may very well develop into the explosive vertical threat he was at Cincinnati (and was at times as a rookie) while 2023 third-rounder Josh Downs could emerge as a reliable slot. Pierce’s skillset should pair especially nicely with Anthony Richardson’s bazooka. The 6-foot-3, 213 pound receiver, who ran a 4.41 forty at the combine, averaged a hefty 17.5 yards per reception in college and 14.5 per as a rookie.

What sets this receiving corps apart from the other two, however, is the presence of a true No. 1 wide receiver, the kind of guy that Richardson can rely on to win routes when he sees press-man coverage. Michael Pittman Jr. has been that guy the past two seasons, even if the quarterbacks throwing to him haven’t matched that energy. The former second-rounder caught over 70% of his targets the past two seasons despite lining up primarily on the outside, where completions are harder to come by.

When you add in the largest tight end room in America, featuring Jelani Woods (6-7, 253) and Mo Alie-Cox (6-5, 267), plus H-back Kyle Granson, there’s no reason Richardson can’t win from the jump with this group of weapons.

2. Carolina Panthers

X: Terrace Marshall Jr.

Y: D.J. Chark

Z: Adam Thielen

The Panthers sent D.J. Moore to Chicago to get the No. 1 pick; he ate up an insane, NFL-leading 48.7% of the Panthers’ air yards a season ago, Carolina still backfilled their receiving corps to give Bryce Young some viable veteran options: ex-Viking Adam Thielen and ex-Lion (and longtime Jaguar) D.J. Chark. The Panthers, however, still come with a lot of question marks heading into 2023. That’s because the Panthers projected top-5 receivers combined for a grand total of 1,980 receiving yards last season (Adam Thielen, 716; D.J. Chark, 502; Terrace Marshall Jr., 490; Laviska Shenault Jr., 272; Jonathan Mingo, rookie in 2023).

The player to keep an eye on most closely is Chark. Even though he’s four years removed from his last 1,000-yard season (1,008 yards in 2019), health has been the issue; he’s averaged just under nine starts per season since ’19. One of the NFL’s best deep threats at his peak, Chark had the third-highest average targeted air yards last season in limited time with Detroit. Young’s 2021 tape with Jameson Williams at Alabama shows he knows exactly what to do with a skillset like Chark’s.

3. Houston Texans

X: Nico Collins

Y: John Metchie

Z: Robert Woods

What the Texans’ lack in top-end talent, they’ve at least tried their best to make up for in terms of depth. There’s not a single receiver on the roster I’d describe as a No. 1 and, truthfully, from what we saw a year ago from Nico Collins and Robert Woods, I’d struggle to call either a No. 2. Woods averaged the third-worst yards per target (5.8) of any starting receiver in the NFL while Collins was bottom-30 (7.3) as well.

The hope for this receiving corps comes down to two receivers we’ve never seen play a down in the NFL. John Metchie returns from not only an ACL in the SEC Championship game for Alabama in 2021, but also a leukemia diagnosis that cost him his rookie season. Fully recovered from both, he looks to fulfill his top-50 pick potential. 2023 third-rounder Tank Dell is the other reason for optimism, as he led college football in both receiving yards (1,355) and scores (15) last year. Both receivers are crafty underneath route-runners the likes of which C.J. Stroud had so much success targeting during his time at Ohio State.

Pass Protection

1. Carolina Panthers

LT Icky Ekwonu

LG Brady Christensen

C Bradley Bozeman

RG Austin Corbett

RT Taylor Moton

Of all these rankings, pass protection was the most difficult to settle on. That’s because both the Panthers (Icky Ekwonu) and Colts (Bernhard Raimann) are relying on second-year starters at left tackle. Ekwonu’s improvement throughout 2022, as well as his draft pedigree as the sixth overall pick and first tackle off the board, alleviates a lot of those concerns, however.

The Panthers get the top ranking despite not having the household names up front that the Texans and Colts. Pass protection is a weak-link system, meaning all it takes is one liability to muck it up. And the Panthers have the most complete offensive line of these three teams by a comfortable margin.

2. Houston Texans

LT Laremy Tunsil

LG Kenyon Green

C Juice Scruggs (R)

RG Shaq Mason

RT Tytus Howard

One thing is for certain with the Texans’ offensive line: C.J. Stroud won’t have to stress too much about pressure off the edge. Laremy Tunsil is arguably the best pass-protecting left tackle in the NFL while former first-rounder Tytus Howard had easily the best season of his career on the right side and even finished top-10 in ESPN’s pass-blocking win rate stat.

After those two, unfortunately, there are very few certainties along this Texans front. 2022 first-rounder Kenyon Green was simply not ready for NFL-caliber interior players after coming out of Texas A&M as a true junior. He finished as one of the bigger sore spots of any lineman in the NFL last season. While one can expect somewhat of a leap in year two, there’s a chance they have that same problem on their hands at center with second-round rookie Juice Scruggs being thrust into starting right away.

3. Indianapolis Colts

LT Bernhard Raimann

LG Quenton Nelson

C Ryan Kelly

RG Will Fries

RT Braden Smith

There’s no shame in being third; O-line is easily where the Panthers, Texans, and Colts have all given their young quarterbacks the most help. Indy’s unit quite easily has top-10 potential, but it’s going to take some bounce back and breakout seasons to get there. Left guard Quenton Nelson was once hands down the best player at his position in the NFL. The past two seasons, though, a litany of injuries have robbed him of that dominance. According to PFF, Nelson allowed almost as many pressures in 2022 (31) as he did in 2019 and 2020 combined (35).

The two players in this group who are likely to make or break the Colts’ pass-protection plans have less 1,400 snaps combined. Bernhard Raimann was a top-20 player on my draft board coming out of Central Michigan yet fell to the third-round due to a knee issue. That wasn’t much of a problem for him down the stretch as he made massive strides in pass protection as the 2022 season wore on. The same could not be said for 2021 seventh-round pick Will Fries. Either Fries or Danny Pinter will need to take a big step forward if the Colts are to solidify the right guard spot.

Running Game

1. Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor(?), Zack Moss, Kenyan Drake

This ranking isn’t close at full strength. Braden Smith, Quenton Nelson, and Ryan Kelly are among the best run-blockers in the league at their respective positions. Even if they are without Jonathan Taylor, this Colts running game should prove formidable. It gets into frightening territory, however, if the Colts refuse Taylor’s trade request and he’s fully healthy next to Anthony Richardson—that’s immediately the most physically imposing backfield in the NFL. As offensive coordinator of the Eagles, new Colts coach Shane Steichen called more option runs than any offensive coordinator in the NFL last season. Imagine what he’ll dial up with a 240-pounder that runs in the low-4.4’s and a 227-pounder that runs in the high-4.3’s! The Colts may very well lead the NFL in rushing yards this season.

2. Carolina Panthers

Miles Sanders

Even without Christian McCaffrey for most of last season, plus a revolving door at quarterback that no defense was forced to respect, the Panthers still managed to rank top-10 in expected points added by their rushing attack. That speaks to that same well-rounded offensive line we discussed above in pass protection. Now they’ve added Miles Sanders who ran for 1,269 yards last season and averaged positive rushing yards over expected on 42.8% of his carries—a top-10 figure in the league. I fully expect Bryce Young to have a viable run game as a crutch when the pass game is slumping this season.

3. Houston Texans

Dameon Pierce

This one has little to do with Pierce’s prowess as a runner and much more to do with those blocking for him. Pierce was one of the league’s best tackle-breakers and run-finishers last season, yet the Texans still finished with the second-worst expected points added from their run game of any team in the league. That’s with Pierce having 45 rushing yards over expectation on the season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Texans’ offensive line simply doesn’t have a lot of butt-kickers in the ground game.If there’s any hope, it’s that new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik brings the Shanahan tree run game with him and takes a vastly different approach to what we saw last year from Pep Hamilton. And it’s an approach that doesn’t explicitly require people-moving skills to succeed.

The results should be fairly clear if you’ve read this far. Anthony Richardson looks to have an outstanding environment, between the surrounding talent and his head coach to foster his development. Bryce Young could use more weapons, but he won’t be complaining about his offensive line. And C.J. Stroud desperately needs other youngsters to hit the ground running with him to have a shot at a competent offense this season.