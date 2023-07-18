WBC: Devin Haney Must Choose Between Shakur Stevenson and Regis Prograis By Friday

After months of back-and-forths with fighters on Twitter, and public callouts from other fighters, lightweight champion Devin Haney has a decision to make. The WBC has given him a Friday deadline to choose between a lightweight fight with Shakur Stevenson, or a super lightweight fight against Regis Prograis.

After defeating former champion Vasily Lomachenko on May 21, Haney said he was considering moving up to 140 pounds. After he left the ring, Stevenson entered for an interview and called out Haney and his camp. Since that fight, Haney and his camp have been negotiating a Prograis fight.

Haney has twice been linked to the junior welterweight division since the Lomachenko fight. Currently, Prograis is the WBC junior welterweight champion. Last Wednesday, Haney was called out by WBO champion Teofimo Lopez after hearing Haney would get a chance at a vacant title if Lopez retired.

But Stevenson is Haney’s mandatory challenger for the WBC lightweight championship, and Haney owes him a resolution. On July 10, Stevenson contacted the WBC to force a title fight with Haney. On Monday, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that Shakur Stevenson is Haney's WBC mandatory challenger, giving Haney a deadline of this Friday to decide if he will defend his title against Stevenson or move up to super lightweight to challenge Prograis, according to Michael Benson of talkSPORT.com.

After the news was released on Monday, Prograis took to Twitter to ask Eddie Hearn, Haney’s promoter, if he and Haney will fight this November. Haney replied saying the two will fight in October.

In response, Stevenson confirmed, via Twitter, a Tuesday report from Benson that said Stevenson's camp has reached out to the WBO and requested the organization also make him the mandatory challenger for Haney's WBO lightweight title. Stevenson is hoping that being Haney's mandatory challenger for two titles will lead to a fight with Haney, instead of Haney challenging Prograis.