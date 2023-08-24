Washington Nationals World Series Hero Stephen Strasburg Plans to Retire: Reports - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Washington Nationals World Series Hero Stephen Strasburg Plans to Retire: Reports

Strasburg is still owed $105 million over the next three years under his current contract

Published |Updated
Jackson Thompson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Stephen Strasburg was the 2019 World Series MVP, winning both his starts in the series.Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Washington Nationals veteran pitcher and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg plans to retire, according to The Washington Post.

The 35-year-old, a three-time All-Star, spent his entire career in the National's organization since they selected him with the first pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. He pitched for the Nationals from June 2010 until June 2022, the last time he threw a pitch in the major leagues.

Strasburg has started just eight games over the last three seasons after signing a seven-year $245 million contract extension with Washington in December 2019.

Strasburg started just two games in 2020 after going on the IL for the rest of the season with a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Then he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2021 after making five starts. His last start was his only of the 2022 season, when he gave up seven earned runs in four and two thirds innings against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg is still set to make $105 million over the next three years under his current deal.

Strasburg's final career stat line includes a 113-62 record, 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular season starts. In the postseason, he holds a 6-2 record with a 1.46 ERA with 71 strikeouts in eight starts.

Strasburg's performance in the 2019 Postseason was particularly historical and critical to Washington's dramatic seven-game World series victory over the Houston Astros.

Read More

The veteran started six games throughout the postseason that year, going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA. His run included two wins against Houston in Games 2 and 6, striking out a combined 14 batters while allowing just four runs across the two games.

Strasburg is scheduled to speak about his retirement at a news conference on Sept. 9 at Nationals Park before Washington's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Washington Post.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.