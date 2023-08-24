Washington Nationals World Series Hero Stephen Strasburg Plans to Retire: Reports

Washington Nationals veteran pitcher and 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg plans to retire, according to The Washington Post.

The 35-year-old, a three-time All-Star, spent his entire career in the National's organization since they selected him with the first pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. He pitched for the Nationals from June 2010 until June 2022, the last time he threw a pitch in the major leagues.

Strasburg has started just eight games over the last three seasons after signing a seven-year $245 million contract extension with Washington in December 2019.

Strasburg started just two games in 2020 after going on the IL for the rest of the season with a nerve issue in his pitching hand. Then he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in July 2021 after making five starts. His last start was his only of the 2022 season, when he gave up seven earned runs in four and two thirds innings against the Miami Marlins.

Strasburg is still set to make $105 million over the next three years under his current deal.

Strasburg's final career stat line includes a 113-62 record, 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 regular season starts. In the postseason, he holds a 6-2 record with a 1.46 ERA with 71 strikeouts in eight starts.

Strasburg's performance in the 2019 Postseason was particularly historical and critical to Washington's dramatic seven-game World series victory over the Houston Astros.

The veteran started six games throughout the postseason that year, going 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA. His run included two wins against Houston in Games 2 and 6, striking out a combined 14 batters while allowing just four runs across the two games.

Strasburg is scheduled to speak about his retirement at a news conference on Sept. 9 at Nationals Park before Washington's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Washington Post.