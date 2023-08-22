Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is Newest Shareholder of La Liga Soccer Club Mallorca, Joining Hall of Famer Steve Nash - The Messenger
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is Newest Shareholder of La Liga Soccer Club Mallorca, Joining Hall of Famer Steve Nash

Kerr joins Phoenix Suns vice chairman Andy Kohlberg, who became Mallorca's president and majority shareholder last month

Max Rego
Kerr is friends with Andy Kohlberg, Mallorca’s new president and majority shareholder.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is adding a new job title to his resume -- sports team owner.

Kerr, 57, has joined the ownership group of La Liga side Mallorca. The four-time NBA champion head coach is friends with new Mallorca president and majority shareholder Andy Kohlberg who is the vice chairman of the Phoenix Suns and became the club's majority shareholder last month after acquiring the shares owned by former Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Kerr was with the Suns in multiple capacities from 2004-10, serving as a consultant from 2004-07 and then as general manager from 2007-10. He kept a stake of less than one percent in the franchise until 2014, when he was joined Golden State.

Kerr, currently coaching the U.S. national team in its quest to reclaim the FIBA World Cup, attended a Mallorca match last August and gave a speech to the team. That speech, according to Kohlberg had "a big impact" on the players.

"Becoming a Mallorca fan last year and becoming involved now with the team, I'm going to be watching LaLiga games all year," Kerr said. "It's so exciting to not only have a financial stake but really what that means, putting your heart into it and becoming part of the team."

Steve Nash, the former longtime Suns point guard and a two-time NBA MVP, is also a Mallorca shareholder. Nash was a part-time player development consultant for the Warriors from 2015-20 and played for the Suns when Kerr was in the Phoenix Front office from 2004 to 2010.

Two matches into the season, Mallorca is 15th in the La Liga standings, five points back of first-place Real Madrid.

