Dominican Authorities, MLB Investigate Allegations Against All-Star Wander Franco

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, 22, has voluntarily been on Major League Baseball’s restricted list since Monday while authorities in his native Dominican Republic say they are in the early stages of investigating an alleged improper relationship with a teenage minor.

On Monday — a day after viral, unconfirmed social media posts put Franco at the center of controversy and speculation — the attorney general in the Dominican Republic opened an investigation.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the investigation is being conducted by a national division that specializes in cases involving minors and gender violence.

Prosecutor Ángel Darío Tejeda Fabal told the AP that investigators are conducting interviews and weighing potential evidence — and that updates could be shared publicly as early as next week.

“This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved,” he said. “Next week, we might be able to give some of the necessary information without hurting the investigation.”

Fabal said that he has not had any contact with Major League Baseball executives or law enforcement officials in the U.S. The investigation in the Dominican Republic, according to Fabal, is being chaired by Jude Olga Diná Llaverías, a specialist in child abuse cases.

Major League Baseball is conducting its own investigation, according to multiple reports. The Rays released a statement last Sunday that said they “take the situation seriously” and would remain in close contact with the league “as it conducts its due diligence.”

Franco is not traveling with the Rays on their six-game road trip, which runs through the weekend. On Monday, the Rays released a statement that said Franco and the team had “mutually agreed” for him to go on MLB’s restricted list through the team’s West Coast swing against the Giants and Angels.

Such personnel moves are typically unpaid, but ESPN reported that the Rays are continuing to pay Franco’s salary.

Tampa Bay has an off-day on Aug. 21, a day before Franco could potentially return to the field as the Rays open a six-game homestand against the Rockies and Yankees.

Depending on the status of the investigations in the Dominican Republic and by Major League Baseball, Franco could be extended on the restricted list or more formally placed on paid administrative leave by the league.

The accusatory social posts first appeared on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — and went viral during the early innings of the Rays’ 9-2 loss to Cleveland on Sunday. They alleged that Franco was either in, was grooming, or had had an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl in the Dominican Republic. The posts were later taken down, but not before being screen-recorded and shared across multiple social platforms.

The Tampa Bay Times describes the posts by saying they “suggest the relationship began when the girl was 14, although it’s not clear whether the alleged encounter was recent or several years ago.”

Franco was not in the lineup on Sunday, a move that manager Kevin Cash described as a planned “day off” to “get him off his feet.” But it seems that Franco — and others in the Rays’ clubhouse — had awareness of the allegations in advance of the social media posts going viral.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Franco appeared to address the allegations, with scant details, on Sunday during a pregame Instagram live session (since deleted) that he recorded in the Rays’ locker room.

The Times quotes him speaking in Spanish as saying, “They say that I’m in public with a little girl, that I’m running around with a minor. People don’t know what to do with their time. They don’t know what they’re talking about. That’s why I prefer to be on my side and not get involved with anybody … because people gossip and talk smack.”

The Times added that “someone off-camera is heard saying in Spanish that ‘people always looking to get money.’ ”

Franco was seen in the dugout in the early innings of the Rays’ loss to Cleveland, but he disappeared from view from the fifth inning on — as the posts were concurrently going viral — and he wasn’t present in the clubhouse during postgame media availability.

Franco hasn’t made himself available to the press or released a statement through any channels. It is uncertain if he has retained legal counsel to either represent him in the investigation or speak publicly on his behalf.

Franco, who recently became a first-time All-Star in his third season, signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension in November 2021. He’s hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI this season.

The Rays were 73-50 through Wednesday, putting them in second place in the AL East and in the top position for an American League wild-card postseason berth.

The Rays called up prospect Osleivis Basabe, 22, who has started the past four games at shortstop in Franco’s absence.

