Wander Franco Placed on Administrative Leave as Dominican Authorities and Major League Baseball Continue Investigations

While Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been placed on paid administrative leave — a non-disciplinary distinction — the ongoing criminal inquiry focusing on the All-Star in his native Dominican Republic could result in far more serious personal and professional consequences, according to a Dominican legal source.

Franco, 22, was initially place on baseball’s restricted list on August 14, a day after allegations surfaced on social media that he’d had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The posts did not appear on Franco’s personal accounts, and it was unclear if the alleged relationship took place in the U.S., the Dominican, or both.

Major League Baseball launched its own investigation of Franco, whose status has now been changed to paid administrative leave "until further notice." The commissioner's office has the authority to place a player on administrative leave — although a player can challenge the ruling — but in Franco's case both sides mutually agreed to the decision. Major league players still receive their salary and accrue service time while on administrative leave.

The Messenger was first to report that Franco has retained prominent Pittsburgh sports attorney Jay Reisinger to represent him in the U.S., where Franco could face legal and disciplinary challenges, regardless of his outcome in the Dominican investigation.

“Franco is not a U.S. citizen,” a legal source in the Dominican told The Messenger; the source is not connected to the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitive nature of the allegations. “I could see the U.S. Embassy denying him a work visa, even if he’s declared his innocence. The U.S. Embassy has the discretion to give you a visa or not.”

Franco will likely retain local counsel in the Dominican, where an agency — Dirección Nacional de Niños, Niñas, Adolescentes y Familia (or National Office for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family) — opened the criminal probe on August 14 in the Peravia province, west of the country’s capital, Santo Domingo. The city where Franco was born, Baní, is in Peravia.

Dominican prosecutor Ángel Darío Tejada Fabal told the Associated Press last week that Magistrate Olga Dína Llaverías is the prosecutor chairing the investigation. The same legal source in the Dominican described her to The Messenger as “a tough prosecutor.”

“This is a special office that focuses on these types of allegations,” the source said. “And [the allegations] would be considered a public offense, so it doesn’t matter if the minor files a claim or not. The prosecutor can independently open a case. From a legal standpoint, that could hurt [Franco] the most. He doesn’t have room for negotiation, unlike in a private matter.”

The source added that a Dominican investigative unit — Procuraduría Especializada Contra Crímenes y Delitos de Alta Tecnología (Special Attorney’s Office Against Cyber Crimes) — could be involved in the criminal probe to conduct forensic computer searches and collect digital evidence.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer had his administrative leave extended over two MLB seasons while the league investigated sexual assault claims against him.

Bauer denied any wrongdoing and never faced criminal charges from a separate law enforcement investigation, but Manfred still issued Bauer a record 324-game suspension in April 2022 after the league deemed Bauer had violated the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Bauer appealed his discipline, and an independent arbitrator reduced the ban to 194 games.

Franco is being investigated by the league for possible violations of that same joint policy, which was implemented in 2015. He isn’t expected to return anytime soon to the Rays, who are in second place in the American League East and in the lead of the AL wild-card race.