Vlatko Andonovski Resigns as Coach of the US Women’s Soccer Team

Vlatko Andonovski has resigned as head coach of the United States Women's National Soccer Team, U.S. Soccer confirmed on Thursday.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude to Vlatko for his dedication to the women’s national team,” said U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone in a statement. “We know he will continue to contribute to the growth of the women’s game in the United States and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

U.S. assistant Twila Kilgore will serve as interim head coach. U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker will lead the search for a new USWNT coach.

Andonovski was appointed by U.S. Soccer in 2019, succeeding Jill Ellis, who led the USWNT to World Cup Championship wins in 2015 and 2019. After making the semifinals for the previous eight Women's World Cups, the USWNT had its earliest ever exit under his leadership, losing to Sweden on penalties in the round of 16 this summer.

“It’s been the honor of my life to coach the talented, hard-working players of the USWNT for the past four years,” Andonovski said in a statement.

"While we are all disappointed by the outcome at this year’s World Cup, I am immensely proud of the progress this team has made, the support they’ve shown for each other, and the inspiration they’ve provided for players around the world. I will be forever thankful to the U.S. Soccer Federation for giving me the chance to coach this remarkable team."

Throughout the tournament, many criticized Andonovski’s coaching choices, including his decision to stick to the same lineup and his choice to keep prominent young players, like Alyssa Thompson, Sofia Huerta, Ashley Sanchez and Alana Cook, on the bench.

The USWNT also struggled at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, falling to Canada in the semifinal round and finishing with bronze.

In his tenure, Andonovski led the U.S. to 51 wins in 65 games. The team also won the W CONCACAF Championship in 2022 (the qualifying tournament for both the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Paris Olympics) and four consecutive SheBelieves Cup trophies from 2020 to 2023.

Prior to joining the USWNT, Andonovski was head coach of the NWSL’s OL Reign. During the Reign’s 2019 season, Andonovski took a rotating roster of 32 players (due to international duty and injuries, including six players with season-ending injuries) and led them to a fourth-place finish and a playoff berth, earning him NWSL Coach of the Year.

The USWNT’s performance down under was underwhelming, including a clumsy 3-0 win over Vietnam, a listless tie with the Netherlands, and a soulless tie with Portugal before the penalty shootout loss against Sweden.

Names of potential permanent successors to Andonovski have already been thrown around, including: Sarina Wiegman, who led England to a semifinal win over Australia on Wednesday; Laura Harvey, current OL Reign coach who also served as an assistant U.S. coach and coach of the U.S. Under-20 team; Tony Gustavsson, former U.S. assistant coach under Ellis and current Australian coach who led the Matildas to the semifinals this year; Lluís Cortés, former Barcelona women’s team manager who recently stepped down from his role with the Ukraine women’s national team, and who the USWNT has reportedly been in contact with; and others.

England has already responded to the rumors about Wiegman, reminding potential employers that the Lionesses head coach is under contract until 2025.

Per The Athletic's Meg Linehan, multiple clubs are already showing interest in Andonovski.