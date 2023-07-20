Vikings Rookie Receiver Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH Three Days Before Training Camp - The Messenger
Vikings Rookie Receiver Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH Three Days Before Training Camp

The 21-year-old first-round pick was driving a Lamborghini Urus

Javon Edmonds
Minnesota Vikings rookie receiver Jordan Addison was pulled over for speeding.Michael Owens/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was pulled over Tuesday morning for going 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The No. 23 pick in April’s NFL Draft was driving a Lamborghini Urus and was pulled over around 3 a.m. CT. He was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

Addison, 21, was drafted by Minnesota to replace Adam Thielen - now with the Carolina Panthers - as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver behind All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings haven’t issued any discipline or released a statement yet.

