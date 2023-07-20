Vikings Rookie Receiver Jordan Addison Cited for Driving 140 MPH Three Days Before Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was pulled over Tuesday morning for going 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The No. 23 pick in April’s NFL Draft was driving a Lamborghini Urus and was pulled over around 3 a.m. CT. He was issued a citation for speeding and reckless driving.

Addison, 21, was drafted by Minnesota to replace Adam Thielen - now with the Carolina Panthers - as the team’s No. 2 wide receiver behind All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings haven’t issued any discipline or released a statement yet.