Victor Wembanyama to Forgo Rest of NBA Summer League

The 19-year-old Spurs rookie and No. 1 overall pick will exit the Summer League after two games

Kari Anderson
After a difficult debut, Victor Wembanyama lived up to expectations in his second and final Summer League game.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is done playing in the NBA Summer League. Sources told ESPN Monday that the San Antonio Spurs are pulling the 19-year-old French center from the off-season competition after just two games.

Wembanyama debuted on Friday with a disappointing 9-point performance, shooting only 2-13 as the Spurs beat the Hornets 76-68. He bounced back on Sunday with a dominant 27-point, 12-rebound performance against Portland. (San Antonio lost to the Trail Blazers, 85-80.)

On Sunday, Wembanyama told reporters that the decision was ultimately up to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. “I know I got to talk with Pop,” Wembanyama said. “I’m going to listen to what he's going to say, but I’m ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100%.”

Wembanyama previously played for the Metropolitans 92, a French LNB Pro A team, for the 2022-2023 season. He quickly rose to prominence in the basketball world in October 2022, when the NBA's G League Ignite club hosted two exhibition games against Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama officially declared for the NBA Draft on April 21 and was selected No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs on June 22. His exit means that fans will not see him play until the NBA season starts in October, where he will begin a rookie season with high expectations.

Wembanyama has been primarily compared to LeBron James, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2003-04. Popovich, 74, who recently signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Spurs, said in a press conference after the NBA Draft that he is not comparing Wembanyama to other players: “He’s not LeBron [James] or Tim [Duncan] or Kobe [Bryant] or anybody else, he’s Victor and that’s who we want him to be.”

