Victor Wembanyama to Forgo Rest of NBA Summer League

Victor Wembanyama is done playing in the NBA Summer League. Sources told ESPN Monday that the San Antonio Spurs are pulling the 19-year-old French center from the off-season competition after just two games.

Wembanyama debuted on Friday with a disappointing 9-point performance, shooting only 2-13 as the Spurs beat the Hornets 76-68. He bounced back on Sunday with a dominant 27-point, 12-rebound performance against Portland. (San Antonio lost to the Trail Blazers, 85-80.)

On Sunday, Wembanyama told reporters that the decision was ultimately up to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. “I know I got to talk with Pop,” Wembanyama said. “I’m going to listen to what he's going to say, but I’m ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100%.”

Wembanyama previously played for the Metropolitans 92, a French LNB Pro A team, for the 2022-2023 season. He quickly rose to prominence in the basketball world in October 2022, when the NBA's G League Ignite club hosted two exhibition games against Metropolitans 92.

Wembanyama officially declared for the NBA Draft on April 21 and was selected No. 1 by the San Antonio Spurs on June 22. His exit means that fans will not see him play until the NBA season starts in October, where he will begin a rookie season with high expectations.

Wembanyama has been primarily compared to LeBron James, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2003-04. Popovich, 74, who recently signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Spurs, said in a press conference after the NBA Draft that he is not comparing Wembanyama to other players: “He’s not LeBron [James] or Tim [Duncan] or Kobe [Bryant] or anybody else, he’s Victor and that’s who we want him to be.”