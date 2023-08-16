Venus Williams Receives Wild-Card Invite to the US Open

Venus Williams will compete in the upcoming U.S. Open after receiving a wild-card entry into the main draw for the women’s singles.

Williams, 43, has won the event twice, when she went back-to-back in 2000 and 2001. She has also reached the finals twice (1997, her first appearance, and 2002) the semifinals five times (1998, 1999, 2007, 2010 and 2017) and the quarterfinals three times (2005, 2008 and 2015).

But this year has been an injury-riddled season for the seven-time Grand Slam winner.

In January, she suffered a hamstring injury at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, and did not compete at the Australian or French Opens. In June, she returned to the court at the Libema Open in Den Bosch, Netherlands. But the next month, during her opening-round loss to Elina Svitolina at Wimbledon, Williams slipped near the net and tweaked her right knee. She finished the match but later called the fall "quite painful."

On Monday, at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio, Williams knocked off 16th-seeded Veronika Kudermetova (6-4, 7-5) in the opening round. It marked her first win over a top-20 opponent since she defeated fifth-seeded Kiki Bertens at the 2019 Western & Southern Open. She bowed out in the second (1-6, 6-2, 6-1) to Qinwen Zheng.

Williams is joining another notable name already on the wild-card list: Caroline Wozniacki. The 33-year-old former world No. 1, who won the 2018 Australian Open, wrote in a first-person essay for Vogue in June that she is returning to the sport after retiring in 2020.

Qualifying for the U.S. Open begins on Aug. 22, while the main draw starts on Aug. 28.