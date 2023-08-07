USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Explains Smile After Missing Crucial Penalty Kick in World Cup Elimination - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Explains Smile After Missing Crucial Penalty Kick in World Cup Elimination

The reaction was confusing to some fans and infuriating to others

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States reacts after missing her shot during the penalty kick shootout during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Sweden and the United States at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 06, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

Megan Rapinoe has explained why she had a smile on her face after missing a crucial penalty kick which contributed to the United States women's national soccer team being eliminated from the World Cup on Sunday.

Rapinoe was one of three USWNT players to miss penalty kicks in a shootout with Sweden after the game was scoreless through regular and extra time. Sweden advanced in the tournament after the 5-4 defeat.

Rapinoe's smile was confusing to some fans and infuriating to others, who took to social media to blast the confounding reaction.

Asked after the heartbreaker about her expression, Rapinoe said she found the moment to be a "sick joke," ESPN reported.

Read More

"That's why I had that smile on my face," she said, according to the network. "Like, 'You got to be f---ing kidding me. I'm going to miss the penalty?' I honestly can't remember the last [time] I missed a penalty. Not in a game for a very long time."

She continued: "But that's the way it goes. I've definitely thought about that before — it's always a possibility when you step up there. But I thought I was going to make it. I thought everyone was going to make it."

Rapinoe previously announced she would retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season, making this her final World Cup. She was a member of the World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2019.

"I feel so lucky and so grateful to play as long as I have and been on as many successful teams as I have, and be a part of a very special generation that has done so much on and off the field," Rapinoe said, ESPN reported.

"Obviously there's the immediate disappointment of being out of the tournament, but I'm OK. I'm ready in a lot of ways to be done, and I feel at peace with that," she added.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.