USWNT’s Megan Rapinoe Explains Smile After Missing Crucial Penalty Kick in World Cup Elimination

Megan Rapinoe has explained why she had a smile on her face after missing a crucial penalty kick which contributed to the United States women's national soccer team being eliminated from the World Cup on Sunday.

Rapinoe was one of three USWNT players to miss penalty kicks in a shootout with Sweden after the game was scoreless through regular and extra time. Sweden advanced in the tournament after the 5-4 defeat.

Rapinoe's smile was confusing to some fans and infuriating to others, who took to social media to blast the confounding reaction.

Asked after the heartbreaker about her expression, Rapinoe said she found the moment to be a "sick joke," ESPN reported.

"That's why I had that smile on my face," she said, according to the network. "Like, 'You got to be f---ing kidding me. I'm going to miss the penalty?' I honestly can't remember the last [time] I missed a penalty. Not in a game for a very long time."

She continued: "But that's the way it goes. I've definitely thought about that before — it's always a possibility when you step up there. But I thought I was going to make it. I thought everyone was going to make it."

Rapinoe previously announced she would retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season, making this her final World Cup. She was a member of the World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and 2019.

"I feel so lucky and so grateful to play as long as I have and been on as many successful teams as I have, and be a part of a very special generation that has done so much on and off the field," Rapinoe said, ESPN reported.

"Obviously there's the immediate disappointment of being out of the tournament, but I'm OK. I'm ready in a lot of ways to be done, and I feel at peace with that," she added.