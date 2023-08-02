USWNT to Play Sweden in World Cup Round of 16

The United States Women’s National Team’s round of 16 opponent is set: Sweden.

Sweden officially clinched a knockout round berth Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Argentina, winning its group easily. Sweden began its World Cup run with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over South Africa and an absolute rout over Italy, 5-0.

Amanda Ilestedt, a defender, currently leads the team in goals in this tournament. Ilestedt scored the game-winning goal late in the game against South Africa, and scored two goals in Sweden’s win over Italy.

Sweden, along with England and Japan, are the only teams so far to end with nine points from three group stage wins, although Colombia may join with a win over Morocco tomorrow.

The United States advanced to the knockout stage after an uninspiring draw against Portugal Tuesday. The three-time World Cup champions have struggled offensively and lacked the dominance the team was known for. After two consecutive World Cup titles, the USWNT barely advanced to the next round, moving on as runner-up in Group E behind the Netherlands.

The U.S. will also be playing without midfielder Rose Lavelle, a crucial playmaker, because of yellow-card accumulation.

Oddly, the United States has played Sweden in every World Cup since 2003, making this their sixth consecutive meeting. This World Cup was the first time that the USWNT and Sweden have not been in the same group for the group stage since 1999.

Of the five group stage matches between the two teams, the U.S. won three (2003, 2007, 2019), but lost to Sweden in 2011 and came to a 0-0 draw in 2015. Sweden was runner-up in the 2003 World Cup tournament, its best World Cup result.

Sweden took third place in the tournament in 2011 and 2019; in those years, the USWNT were runners-up and and champions, respectively.

The game will kick off in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. local time, which is 5 a.m. ET. It will be televised on Fox in the U.S.