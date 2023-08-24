USWNT to Play October Friendlies Against Colombia

The U.S. Women’s National Team will play Colombia in a two-game international friendly series in October, The Athletic’s Meg Linehan confirmed.

The games were advertised on the baseboard at the semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati, although they haven't yet been publicly announced.

The games will be played October 26, in Sandy, Utah, and October 29, in San Diego, California. They're expected to be at Sandy’s America First Field, a soccer-specific stadium used by MLS’s Real Salt Lake and NWSL’s Utah Royals, and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium, used by the San Diego Wave.

Despite the Open Cup advertisement directing fans to purchase tickets there, the games aren't yet listed on the U.S. Soccer website.

The friendlies will coincide with the middle of the NWSL playoffs, which may present an issue. Most USWNT players compete on NWSL teams. The NWSL quarterfinal round is set for October 22, with a semifinal round on November 4, meaning there's likely to be training overlap for international call-ups.

The USWNT ended the 2023 World Cup with a Round of 16 loss, its worst finish in team history. Meanwhile, the Colombia women’s national team advanced to the quarterfinals, its best finish, before losing to eventual runner-up England.

The U.S. defeated Colombia 3-0 and 2-0 in its last series of international friendly matches in June 2022.