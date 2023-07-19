USWNT Safe After New Zealand Mass Shooting Hours Before World Cup Kickoff

The US Women's National team is safe following a mass shooting in Auckland, New Zealand—one of the host cities for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup—hours before the first match was supposed to kick off there.

The shooting, which left two people dead and several others wounded, occurred near a fan zone for the World Cup.

“Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe,” the team said in a statement. “Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

The women’s World Cup begins at 3 a.m. Eastern on Thursday between co-host New Zealand and Norway. New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters "the tournament will proceed as planned," noting that it appears to be an isolated incident with no further national security risk.

New Zealand Football said: "We can confirm that all of the Football Ferns team and staff are safe but we will not be able to comment further while details are still emerging."

The incident, per Norwegian site VG, happened near the Norwegian national team’s hotel. A national team spokesperson told VG that the situation won't impact the team’s preparation for its match against New Zealand.

The FIFA Fan Festival in Auckland, at the Cloud on Queens Wharf, is near the shooting. Maia Jackman, a former member of the New Zealand women’s national team, told the New Zealand Herald that she was at the fan zone when the shooting occurred, saying “it’s pretty scary actually. So they just pushed to the back of the cloud where we are and we’re just trying to keep sane.”

It is believed to be New Zealand's first mass shooting since nearly all assault weapons were banned in 2019. In March 2019, the Christchurch mosque shootings in 2019 occurred in a terrorist attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, leaving 51 dead.