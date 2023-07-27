USWNT Gets Hard-Fought Draw Against The Netherlands

On a windy day in Wellington, New Zealand, and after a hapless first half, the United States Women’s National Team came from behind to tie with the Netherlands in what became a tale of two halves.

The Netherlands came into this game with revenge on their mind: The game was a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, which the U.S. won 2-0, and the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which the U.S. won in penalty kicks.

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski opted to keep the same roster as the semi-disappointing 3-0 win over Vietnam last Friday; this is uncommon for the U.S., who hasn’t kept the same roster for consecutive group-stage games since 1999.

Although the American offense looked better and more fluid than the Vietnamese game in the first half, the Netherlands was absolutely dominant in the midfield, controlling possession and making the U.S. run around and waste energy.

The U.S. struggled to finish their chances, including multiple corner kick opportunities — an issue that they had during the Vietnam game as well.

A shot by midfielder Victoria Pelova was broken up by U.S. defender Crystal Dunn, but Pelova regained control to pass to Jill Roord, who crossed a powerful shot into the bottom left corner in the 17th minute.

It’s an embarrassing goal for the U.S., who looked like they were caught sleeping: The ball slid past six USWNT players, not including goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, before it made it to the goal.

Trailing is unfamiliar territory for the USWNT: It was the first time that the U.S. had trailed in a Women’s World Cup match since the quarterfinal against Brazil in 2011.

To start the second half, Andonovski subbed in Rose Lavelle, replacing Savannah DeMelo, to shore up the midfield. Although Lavelle was oddly the only U.S. substitute of the game, the effect of her arrival was tangible: The midfield seemed to stabilize and hold strong for the remainder of the game. Additionally, Lavelle, who took the corner kicks and free kicks for the U.S., made the set pieces more lethal.

But the tide really began to turn after the 60-minute mark. Co-captain Lindsey Horan was taken down by Dutch midfielder Daniëlle van de Donk, Horan’s teammate at Olympique Lyonnais. Horan was angry about the challenge — angry enough that referee Yoshimi Yamashita tried to make them talk it out.

Horan wasn’t having any of that, and just after, she proved it: Off a Lavelle corner kick in the 62nd minute, Horan scored, putting the ball into the goal with a perfectly-timed header. The moral: Don’t make Lindsey Horan angry.

The U.S. kept the momentum through the remaining minutes, regaining control of the ball from the Netherlands and putting in chances, including a goal by Alex Morgan was called back because of offsides. In the end, the score held, 1-1.

In comments ahead of the match, Dutch head coach Andries Jonker challenged the U.S.’s fitness as women’s soccer grows more competitive.

“In the past, the American women were a lot fitter than the rest of the world, but I really think those days are over,” Jonker said in remarks that were translated from Dutch. “So the big question is now: What is left of their superiority? Let’s see about that.”

The USWNT’s superiority may not have been on full display tonight, but it’s foolish for Jonker to question whether this is a team capable of great things. The U.S. and the Netherlands both walk away with a point heading into their final matches against Portugal and Vietnam, respectively.

A draw is perhaps not the result that the USWNT wanted, but it’s not a bad result given the strength of the Dutch team. The second half of this game showcased a stronger, confident, more coordinated USWNT than we’d seen previously in this World Cup; take it as a sign of good things to come.

The USWNT takes on Portugal for the final group stage game on Tuesday, August 1 at 3 a.m. ET.