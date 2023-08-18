USWNT GM Kate Markgraf Will Not Return After Contract Expires, Per Report

USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf will not be returning at the end of her contract, per The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf.
Kassouf reported that Markgraf's decision to step down predates the 2023 Women's World Cup, and is not in reaction to the U.S.’s early exit in the round of 16. Markgraf has been USWNT GM since August 2019, following the conclusion of the team’s championship World Cup run in France.
Markgraf’s contract expires at the end of August. Although discussion around a contract extension took place, Markgraf declined to sign a new contract, according to The Equalizer.
On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced that USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski had resigned following the team’s disappointing World Cup run, with Markgraf's name notably absent from the release. Matt Crocker, head of U.S. Soccer, will lead the search for a new head coach.
Markgraf played with the USWNT from 1998 to 2010; in that time, she racked up 201 appearances with the team and played in three World Cups, including the U.S.’s championship in 1999. She is one of just 12 USWNT players with 200 or more caps, a feat no men’s player has reached.
