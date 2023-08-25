USWNT Falls To All-Time Low No. 3 in Latest FIFA Rankings - The Messenger
USWNT Falls To All-Time Low No. 3 in Latest FIFA Rankings

Thanks to a lackluster performance in the World Cup, the U.S. Women's National Team's six-year stretch as No. 1 has come to an end

Javon Edmonds
The USWNT has fallen two spots to No. 3 in the latest FIFA rankings.Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States Women's National Team has fallen to No. 3 in the FIFA rankings, its lowest placement ever.

The Americans have been disappointing of late, having a less-than-stellar group stage performance before losing to new No. 1 Sweden in the Round of 16 during this year's World Cup.

In the 2021 Olympics, the USWNT won the bronze medal, missing the gold medal game for the second-straight tournament.

Prior to Friday's rankings, the USWNT had held the No. 1 spot since June 2017. The U.S. had also placed no lower than second in every edition of the rankings since FIFA introduced them in 2003. Now, the Americans trail both Sweden and World Cup champion Spain after completing their worst World Cup finish in team history.

